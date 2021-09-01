Kazakh President accepts resignation of Defense Minister

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, the Press Secretary of the Kazakh Head of State Berik Uali informed.





Uali took to his Facebook account to inform that the Kazakh President has accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev after his official report.





Notably, a fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region, at around 7:00pm local time on August 26.













