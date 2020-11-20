Kazakh President Aide partakes in session of CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils

Aide to the Kazakh President – Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev has taken part in a session of the Committee of the Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) vie videoconference, the press service of Akorda reports.





Joining the event were Security Council Secretaries of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, of Kyrgyzstan Ryskeldi Musayev, of Tajikistan Nasrullo Makhmudzoda, Deputy State Secretary of the Belarus Security Council Mikhail Puzikov, and CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas.





The event saw the sharing of views on key aspects of international and regional security, with a special focus on the measures against the current challenges and threats, fight against terrorism, illegal drug trafficking, and joint efforts in cybersecurity.





Mr Issekeshev briefed the counterparts on Kazakhstan’s efforts in the organization’s main work areas, noting the need for complex and systemic approaches to the fight against international terrorism and extremism.













