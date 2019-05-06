Kazakh President approved a strategic development plan of the republic till 2025

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree "On approval of the strategic development plan of the Republic of Kazakhstan till 2025 and recognition of certain orders of the President of Kazakhstan that are no longer in force," the website of Akorda reports.





To approve the attached strategic development plan of the Republic of Kazakhstan till 2025. The Government of the republic, central and local executive bodies, as well as state bodies that are directly subordinate and accountable to the President of Kazakhstan, need to apply the strategic development plan till 2025 in their activities and to adopt the necessary measures to implement it," says the document.









