Kazakh President arrived in Karaganda region

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region for a working visit, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

The President surveyed educational and sports facilities built this year and get familiarized with educational process in the region amid the pandemic. The Head of State visited some industrial enterprises, survey the progress of of large investment projects and Saryarka special economic zone development, and visited ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

President visits a number of sports facilities in Karaganda

Kazakhstan President got acquainted with the work of the newly opened tennis centre in Karaganda, which allows organizing a training process for over 650 children.

The infrastructure of the facility meets the best international standards and includes 11 courts, 7 of which are indoor, halls of general and special physical training.

President Tokayev was told that the technical equipment of the centre would allow holding international and national tennis tournaments of the ATP and WTA Challenger level, in which players from the top 100 of the world level take part, as well as improving the professional skills of the Kazakhstan athletes.

I would like to congratulate you on the commissioning of this important facility for the city. We are now raising the issue of developing mass sports. This Palace will give all children the opportunity to learn lawn tennis and maintain their health. It is very functional and convenient. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to President of the Tennis Federation Bulat Utemuratov," the Head of State said.

The territory of the centre with a total area of 7.8 thousand sq. meters also has a conference hall, two cafeterias, and a hotel complex. Following the best international practices for the development of a comfortable urban environment, an area of 1.5 hectares was landscaped around the tennis centre. The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation attracted private investment of 2.4 billion tenge for the construction of the facility. The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation will be providing methodological support and operational management of the centre. The President also toured the table tennis centre. The new sports facility has a main game room with 18 tables, a training room with 9 tennis tables, medical and massage rooms, a gym, administrative offices, judge and coach rooms, a conference room and a VIP box.

The commissioning of a modern table tennis centre would provide an opportunity to conduct a high-quality training process, as well as national and international competitions, which will raise the level of skill of the Kazakhstan athletes. About 400 people can play table tennis here every day. The Head of State noted the importance of developing mass sports and increasing the coverage of the population engaged in physical culture and sports, and expressed confidence that the centre will contribute to the promotion of a healthy lifestyle, the development and popularization of table tennis in the region.

It is a nice palace, all conditions are created here, where you can train and hold international tournaments. I would like to express my gratitude to President of the Table Tennis Federation Daniyar Abulgazin, Akim of the Karaganda region Zhenis Kasymbek, to your coach, to the coach of the Kazakhstan National Team Elmira Aliyeva. I wish the children new victories. I believe that you will definitely achieve victories in the future. The more you train, the more success you have," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed. The construction of the centre was financed by the Kazakhstan Table Tennis Federation for 1 billion 950 million tenge. This year, it is planned to put into operation 85 sports facilities in the Karaganda region.

President looked into Saryarka SEZ development prospects

In Karaganda region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev looked into development prospects of the special economic zone Saryarka. The region governor, Zhenis Kassymbek made progress report on the of investment projects in the SEZ.

The heads of LindeGas Kazakhstan LLP (production of technical gases), KazSolar-50 LLP (solar power plants), Izoplus LLP (production of heat-insulated pipes), Bцmer Armature LLP (production of ball valves) detailed on the work of their productions and plans to expand, working conditions during the pandemic, social responsibility of business and charitable activities.

In the talk with KazSolar-50 company representative, Tokayev drew attention to the importance of projects related to renewable energy sources.

I support alternative energy, and in my Address I said that we need to pursue de-carbonization policy. It is a promising direction. The whole world is moving in this direction. Solar power can solve a number of problems in the future," the President noted.

He also inspected the production lines of the Steel Manufacturing LLP, applying modern Canadian production technology. The production capacity of the brassware plant is 30 million articles per year.

Tokayev called at ferroalloy plant

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the ferroalloy plant of YDD CORPORATION LLP.

Tokayev was shown the production process and finished products, which are used in industrial, civil construction, in shipbuilding, aviation, and automobile construction. The plant's capacity is 180 000 tons of products per year. The technology enables the production of ferrosilicon and ferromanganese. The share of Kazakhstan content in the project is more than 95%. Shareholders of the plant said that the project is aimed at meeting local and global demand for ferrosilicon in the markets of Kazakhstan, Europe, Southeast Asia, North and South America.

The company's products meet the highest international quality requirements. During the pandemic, they managed to expand the geography of sales to 15 countries and develop the export potential of Kazakhstan. At the moment, the plant exports products to more than 37 countries around the world.

The President also examined the production control center and the new project of Qaz Qarbon LLP.

He wished success to the team of the ferroalloy plant.

Also during the working trip Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the steel plant of ArcelorMittal Temirtau. Tokayev examined the hot-dip galvanizing and aluminizing workshop. The company’s executive director Vadim Bassin detailed on the production process and the equipment operation.

The workshop produces rolled and sheet products. Its total production capacity is 700 000 tons of products per year.

The President also examined the finished products of the workshop and the loading line. Galvanized steel sheet is one of the most demanded structural materials in industry and construction. These metallurgical products have a high added value.

General Director of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC Nair Biju informed the President about the development prospects of the company, plans to build a new coke oven battery and steps to reduce environmental emissions.

This plant is the flagship of Kazakhstan metallurgy. We set the task of increasing production capacities, I was just informed about new investment projects, the tasks of modernizing production and, of course, improving social conditions. The tasks must be gradually solved, "the President emphasized.

Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a talk with the staff of the steel plant and wished them success.









