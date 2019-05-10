Kazakh President arrives in Austria on official visit

Almaty. October 24. Kazakhstan Today - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is now in Austria on an official visit. This is the fourth visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Austria since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.



According to Caspionet, the President held talks with his counterpart Heinz Fischer in Vienna, which resulted in the signing of new agreements. The official ceremony of the meeting of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Austria was held at the square before the Hofburg Palace. This unique medieval complex for many years served as the winter residence of the Habsburg dynasty.



Nursultan Nazarbayev and Heinz Fischer discussed a range of issues on cooperation in the field of mechanical engineering, transport, telecommunications, medicine, tourism and education. Kazakhstan is mainly interested in high technologies of Austria while representatives of this Alpine republic see partnership with Kazakhstan from a strategic perspective as Kazakhstan delivers one third of all oil supplied to Austria.



"I am happy that the President of Kazakhstan arrived in Austria on an official visit. Economic cooperation between the two countries is developing progressively and especially close partnership was registered in the area of energy. In particular, today we spoke about Kazakhstan's readiness to expand oil supplies to Austria," Heinz Fischer, President of Austria stated.



"At the dawn of independence, in 1992, I paid my first visit to Austria. Franz Vranitzky was the chancellor of Austria at that time and we've been friends ever since. Back then Austria opened the first line of credit for Kazakhstan, the country nobody knew about. We built a hotel with this money as a symbol of new state. It was then called Marco Polo. The first five-star hotel in our country was a symbol of new era. And let me boast a little and say that I now live in Ritz-Carlton that was built by Kazakhstan's investors," Nursultan Nazarbayev stated.



An intergovernmental agreement on international trucking was the main document signed at the Hofburg palace in the framework of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to supply the Austrian market with high-quality grain. Creation of the Kazakh-Austrian Business Council is expected to provide additional incentives for entrepreneurs of the two countries.



