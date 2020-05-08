Kazakh President attends Senate sitting

Addressing today the Senate sitting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the important role of the Upper Chamber in the country’s political and social life, the Akorda press service reports.





He stressed that the key task of the Senate is to adopt laws which lay foundation for reforms, ensure stability and order. The President highly appreciated the work of Dariga Nazarbayeva as the Senate Speaker expressing her gratitude.

















