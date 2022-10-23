Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day

Images | gov.kz

On October 20, 2022, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Croatia marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In honor of this significant event, the Heads of the two states, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Zoran Milanović, as well as Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlić-Radman exchanged mutual congratulatory messages.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received a visit from Ambassador of Croatia Refik Šabanović dedicated to the anniversary date.

The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Croatia have developed and deepened bilateral relations, based on friendship, mutual respect and trust that unites our societies. Through joint efforts, interstate relations have been brought to a higher level. Regular political dialogue is maintained, and a solid foundation of the legal framework has been created. Inter-parliamentary and interregional ties, business, cultural and humanitarian contacts develop.

Astana and Zagreb advocate strengthening cooperation between the two countries on multilateral level based on the principle of mutual respect. Kazakhstan and Croatia have a constructive interaction within the framework of the UN, OSCE and other international organizations on issues of international security, the fight against international terrorism, organized crime, illicit drug trafficking, illegal migration and other transnational challenges and threats.

The Croatian-Kazakh Friendship Society makes a significant contribution not only to the development of cultural ties, but also to the strengthening of comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Croatia.

The bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Croatia has a steady growth trend. Thus, according to Kazakh statistics, the mutual trade turnover by the end of 2021 amounted to 680.96 million US dollars. In the first half of 2022, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Croatia amounted to $ 349 million (for the same period in 2021 – 192.15 million, an increase of 82%) and continues to increase. There are more than 20 Croatian companies registered in Kazakhstan in the fields of construction, pharmaceuticals, IT, food industry and trade. Further agreements on the implementation of specific projects in the transport and logistics, including the development of maritime infrastructure, tourism and sports have been reached.

The level achieved during 30 years of cooperation confirms the mutual intention to strengthen the bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two states.