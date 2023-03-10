07.03.2023, 20:25 17531

Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day

akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn event held ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Addressing the event, the Kazakh President noted that Kazakhstani women study at the top universities of the world, work in major international companies. "Women with multiple professions successfully pursue their careers in different spheres… Our female athletes successfully take part in international competitions. Many of the women have successful businesses and employ thousands of people," said the President.
 
He went on to say that the share of women in SMEs had reached 42%, contributing it to the consistent state support for women’s entrepreneurship.
 

Last year, over 6 thousand mothers of many children willing to do business received special grants. Many women actively engage in business in rural areas. Thousands of women are to receive grants from the state to carry out their business projects. To this end, 250 billion tenge was allocated," said Tokayev.

 
The Kazakh Head of State stressed that upon his instruction a new Family and Gender Policy Concept had been adopted, creating conditions for women to fully realize potential and be settled in life.
 
Following the event, the President awarded the winners of the Aruana contest for the Best Women’s Project. Business women implementing socially significant projects in different spheres and contributing greatly to the development of the civil society were awarded in 10 nominations.
 

09.03.2023

President pays visit to Atameken Palace of Arts

The Kazakh Head of State attended an exhibition devoted to the history and creative heritage of the region
President pays visit to Atameken Palace of Arts
akorda.kz
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the Atameken Palace of Arts, which is the largest culture facility in West Kazakhstan region with a capacity of 920 visitors. The Kazakh Head of State attended an exhibition devoted to the history and creative heritage of the region, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
In the hall of the Palace of Arts, the President met the honorary citizens of the region. Among them, representatives of different professions and specialties, who contributed to the development of the region, as well as the citizens proved themselves in emergency situations.

akorda.kz
 
During the conversation, Tokayev said that he had arrived in West Kazakhstan region to learn about the life of the region, which plays a key role in the development of the entire country.
 
Tokayev stressed that the State will support scholars, young people, and working people. He pointed out that the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve is already an effective social life to promote young professionals.
 
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in West Kazakhstan region for a working visit.
 

09.03.2023

Tokayev visits engineering plant in Uralsk

Tokayev visits engineering plant in Uralsk
akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of West Kazakhstan Engineering Company in Uralsk as part of his working visit to West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the visit, Tokayev was informed that the enterprise manufactures highly technological equipment for oil and gas production, processing, and transportation, as well as complex metal structures. The company is a strategic partner of General Electric in gas turbine technologies.

akorda.kz
 
There is a service center certified by Baker Hughes General Electric as well as outfitted with modern technological equipment as recommended by BHGE specialists within the plant. The enterprise also plans to carry out a project for producing irrigation vehicles Fregat for agricultural purposes.

akorda.kz
 
After the Head of State familiarized with the enterprise’s activity, he noted the importance of implementing new projects. According to him, as the company manufactures highly technological equipment for oil and gas as well as energy sectors it is necessary to increase the share of home-made engineering products in the sectors.
 

09.03.2023

Kazakh President arrives in W Kazakhstan for a working visit

The Head of State is expected to survey oil and gas as well as machine-building enterprises, and visit sociocultural facilities of the region
Kazakh President arrives in W Kazakhstan for a working visit
Telegram/aqorda_resmi
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokyev arrived in West Kazakhstan for a working visit, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State is expected to survey oil and gas as well as machine-building enterprises, and visit sociocultural facilities of the region.
 

07.03.2023

Kazakhstan surpasses US and Turkiye in share of female business owners

Kazakhstan has moved up 15 positions in the Global Gender Gap Index compared with 2021
Kazakhstan has moved up 15 positions in the Global Gender Gap Index compared with 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Alikhan Smailov, Head of the Kazakh government, women have equal rights in public administration, active social life, and work on business projects.
 
The share of women owning business stands at 45%, the data from the OECD in Kazakhstan indicates.
 

The figure is higher than in the US and Turkiye. Kazakhstani women have carried out almost half of the projects supported by the Damu fund. That said, a third of the projects have been granted to female entrepreneurs from rural areas," said Smailov, noting the commitment to increasing women’s participation in different spheres.

 

06.03.2023

UN implemented over 400 projects in Kazakhstan - MFA

UN implemented over 400 projects in Kazakhstan - MFA
Depositphotos
Over 30 years, the UN has implemented more than 400 projects at national, regional, and local levels in many spheres, Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Over the past 30 years, the UN has realized in Kazakhstan up to 400 projects at national, regional, and local levels in many areas such as reduction of inequality, modernization of institutes, economy diversification, support for the most vulnerable groups - children, women, elderly, migrants, and refugees," said Smadiyarov at a briefing.

 
He went on to add that on March 10, 2023, a briefing on the 30 years of the UN’s presence in Kazakhstan as well as a meeting of the Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Framework for 2021-25 will be held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry building.
 
Attending the events will be First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov, UN Permanent Coordinator for Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey, heads of the UN bodies and the diplomatic corps.
 

06.03.2023

Tokayev, Putin talk over phone

Tokayev, Putin talk over phone
akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform haslearned from the Akorda press office.
 
The sides discussed the current state and prospects of further strengthening the bilateral relations in the context of the implementation of agreements reached earlier at the highest level.
 
Special attention was given to the issues of expansion of the transit-transport routes and trade-economic ties.
 
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia also discussed the schedule of upcoming activities.
 

06.03.2023

Syrian President thanks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid

Syrian President thanks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid
primeminister.kz
President of Syria Bashar al-Assad extended gratitude to Kazakhstani counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid sent to the quake-hit Syria last month, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
President Bashar al-Assad sent a telegram to the Kazakh leader to thank him for the humanitarian aid to the Syrian people hugely affected by the devastating earthquake in February 2023.
 
In the telegram, the Syrian President notes that the people of Syria highly appreciate Kazakhstan’s initiative to help them during this difficult time.
 

03.03.2023

Tokayev meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Tokayev meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
akorda.kz
Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had an informal meeting in the city of Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders focused on the current state of and prospects for strengthening allied relations between the countries in a spirit of mutual trust, friendship, and good neighborliness.
 
The agreements reached during Kazakh President Tokayev’s 2022 visit to Tashkent were discussed as well.
 
Special attention was attached to trade and economic cooperation, in particular, prospects for increasing mutual trade, investment promotion, as well as development of cooperatives in the field of industry, energy, agriculture, and transport and logistics.
 
The two also shared views on current issues of regional agenda.
 

