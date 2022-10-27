This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President attends state flag raising ceremony
European Council President Charles Michel pays official visit to Kazakhstan
Tokayev sends congratulatory letter to Rishi Sunak
Kazakhstan highly appreciates the years-long strategic partnership with Great Britain based on the strong ties of friendship, mutual respect, and trust. I expect that our cooperation will facilitate the strengthening of political and economic relations and open new opportunities for further growth for the benefit of our friendly countries," reads the statement.
President Tokayev holds meeting with Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev
European Council President Charles Michel to visit Kazakhstan
Tokayev visits republican campaign headquarters
Kazakhstan’s Information Ministry to cooperate with Meta, TikTok
Meta is going to open its representative office in Kazakhstan. TikTok plans to open its office here and focus on media literacy projects. We will closely cooperate with these large companies," the Minister said.
Kazakh delegation attends 15th Central Asia – Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum
Heads of State congratulate Kazakhstanis on Republic Day
