Kazakh President, Canadian PM hold talks

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference, the Akorda press service reports.

The sides debated the current state and prospects for Kazakhstan-Canada trade and economic, investment, cultural cooperation, cooperation within international organizations and shared views on the pressing issues of the international agenda.

Greeting Justin Trudeau, the Kazakh President highlighted further development of bilateral ties in economy, the attraction of investments, agriculture and technologies.

Expressing gratitude for the meeting, the PM of Canada noted enduring friendship and partnership between the nations.

Following the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Justin Trudeau invited each other to pay mutual visits.

