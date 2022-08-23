Система Orphus

Kazakh President condoles over car crashes in Turkey

22.08.2022, 13:51 11096
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President’s press service reports.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences over the car incidents that occurred in Gaziantep and Mardin provinces killing dozens.
 
As earlier reported, at least 16 people were killed and 22 were injured in the car crash in the southeast of Turkiye. In Mardin a truck ploughed into the vehicles and crowd killing 16. Besides, 30 people were hurt, and 8 of them are in critical condition. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
President appoints new head of Security Council’s law enforcement system department

22.08.2022, 20:22 10271
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree appointing Azamat Dyussembekov the head of the law enforcement system department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Azamat Dyussembekov was named the head of the law enforcement system department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.
 
Amangeldy Omarbekov was appointed as the head of the situation center of the Council. 
 
Kunsulu Zakarya named Director-General of QazBioPharm

22.08.2022, 16:50 10406
Kunsulu Zakarya named Director-General of QazBioPharm
Images | gov.kz
Kunsulu Zakarya has been named the Director-General of the National Holding QazBioPharm, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
 
Kunsulu Zakarya is the Al-Farabi Science and Technology State Prize, member of the Academy of Natural Sciences, member-correspondent of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, and developer of Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in (QazVac) vaccine.
 
QazBioPharm faces tasks of ensuring biological security, sustainable development and improvement of infrastructure of biopharmaceutical market of the country, simulation of development of biopharmaceutical science and industry, reduction of dependence from an import of immunobiological products.
 
Kunsulu Zakarya’s prior post was the Director-General of the Research Institute for Biological Security Problems of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
 
She has led the management, coordination, monitoring, and control of 10 scientific and technical programs in biotechnology, biosecurity, and microbiology, including over 200 scientific projects, of which 22 are international. 
 
Tokayev offers condolences to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov over loss of lives in road accident

22.08.2022, 14:24 10536
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and the entire Kyrgyz people over the deaths of Kyrgyz nationals in a road accident occurred in Ulyanovsk district, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of Akorda.
 
The Kazakh Head of State conveyed the words of deep condolences to the family members and close ones of those killed. 
 
Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting

22.08.2022, 13:39 10736
Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting
Images | akorda.kz
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting of the Security Council to debate arms production and procurement, and arms export control issues, the Akorda press service reports.
 
During the meeting, 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev, and Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov reported to the Security Council Chairman.
 
Following the meeting, the President set state bodies corresponding tasks. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries

19.08.2022, 20:17 63031
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Images | akorda.kz
Tashkent held the 17th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The meeting was attended by Kazakh President Aide – Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The meeting discussed a wider range of issues regarding the situation of security and stability provision in the SCO space.
 
The sides exchanged views on the main aspects of further development of cooperation in areas such as the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, illegal arms and drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, and ensuring global informational security.
 
The rapid resolution of the Afghan situation was noted as one of the key factors to maintain peace and security in the SCO region. The sides called for the country’s development as an independence, unified, democratic, and peaceful state free of terrorism, war, and drugs.
 
Nurdauletov informed his colleagues about the position Kazakhstan holds on the main focuses of the SCO’s work, expressed a number of proposals on its further harmonic development taking into account the interests of the country.
 
The Kazakh President Aide – Secretary of the Security Council highlighted the particular relevance of joint support for the UN-supported initiative to create a UN Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
 
Following the meeting, the relevant protocol was signed. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the secretaries of the CIS Security Councils in India. 
 
‘Trade performance is positive’ – Tokayev on cooperation with Russia

19.08.2022, 20:13 63126
'Trade performance is positive' – Tokayev on cooperation with Russia
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin met in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Indeed, Kazakhstan and Russia have established an interaction of strategic partnership. This year marks an important date since the establishment of diplomatic relations. They were established 30 years ago. 30 years ago, the first agreement on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance was signed. In 2013, the agreement on alliance relations between our countries was added. Thus, the foundation is solid", said Tokayev during the meeting.

 
As for trade and economic cooperation, the Kazakh President noted that it has been developing successfully. Significant results are being reached in industrial cooperation. Trade dynamics are positive, the Kazakh Head of State added.
 
Last year, trade turnover between the two countries stood at $24.5bn. The Kazakh President noted that Russia is the country’s lead trade partner. This year, trade between the two countries develops positively.
 

We actively interact within core platforms at the UN, and other internatonal institutions. This year, Kazakhstan chairs the CIS. In October, the CIS Summit is to take place. We look forward to your personal participation. Besides, Russia plays an importance role in the CIS. This is indeed one of the priority areas of our mutual cooperation in the international format", said Tokayev.

 
Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Sochi for a working visit. 
 
Kazakh President arrives in Sochi for a working visit

19.08.2022, 17:05 63311
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the city of Sochi for a working visit, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 
As part of the visit, the Head of State is expected to meet with President of Russia Vladimir Putin. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi visits Vietnam

19.08.2022, 12:43 54221
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi paid an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The visit of the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs to Vietnam has become the first one since the two countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago.
 
The official part of the visit to Hanoi began with the ceremony of laying wreaths to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. 
 
