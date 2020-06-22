Kazakh President congratulates health workers on Medical Worker’s Day

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated health workers of Kazakhstan on the professional holiday.





«Let me congratulate health workers of Kazakhstan on the professional holiday! Your vocation is to treat people and sometimes save their lives. Today many of you work at the frontlines in fighting pandemic. Thank you for your selfless work, wish you wellbeing, health! The Government will as a priority provide assistance to the medical staff,» the Twitter post of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.





