Kazakh President congratulates rescuers on professional holiday

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated rescuers on their professional holiday.

In his Twitter post the President noted that rescuers help those in need and set the example of heroism. The President also wished the Emergency Situations Ministry’s staff success.

On October 19 the civil protection bodies of Kazakhstan mark their professional holiday, The Rescuer’s Day. Besides, the search and rescue service of Kazakhstan celebrates today its 25th anniversary.





