Kazakh President congratulates the staff of medical research centers

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a welcome letter to the teams of the National Scientific Centre of Quarantine Contagious Infections named after Masgut Aikimbayev and the National Centre for Biotechnology.

I congratulate the staff of the two leading domestic research institutes for their great achievement to develop our own diagnostic test systems for detecting the COVID-19. Thanks to the work of scientists and specialists from the National Scientific Centre of Quarantine Contagious Infections named after Masgut Aikimbayev and the National Centre for Biotechnology, it was possible in a short time to create vital tests that meet all established international standards. Your achievements demonstrate the high competitiveness of the domestic biomedical industry and the prospects of its development in the context of tackling the spread of coronavirus infection in the world. I am sure that the developed tests will help save thousands of Kazakhstan people's lives and health," President Tokayev said in his welcome letter.

Kassym-Jomart Tokaev thanked the scientists for their fruitful work, wished them well-being and new achievements.





