07.04.2023, 10:49 7996
Kazakh President congratulates WHO on its 75th anniversary
Images | Denis Balibouse/REUTERS
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated the World Health Organization (WHO) on its 75th anniversary, Kazinform reports.
Today on #WorldHealthDay, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the WHO and applaud its tireless efforts to promote global health. Kazakhstan is strongly committed to ensuring accessible and equitable healthcare for all. #WHO75," the Twitter account of the Kazakh President reads.
As earlier reported, the events dated to World Health Day and the 75th anniversary of the WHO kicked off today in the Kazakh capital.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
07.04.2023, 19:17 8141
European Parliament closely follows reforms in Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Member of the European Parliament (EP) - member of the EP Delegation for Central Asia and Mongolia Karsten Luсke (Germany), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union, particularly in the areas of security, trade, transportation, energy, and the rule of law, highlighting the significant role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening trust and mutual understanding.
The Deputy Minister provided a brief update on the outcomes of the March 2023 parliamentary elections, stating that they were an important milestone in the implementation of the political reforms led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
He also noted that European business interest in Kazakhstan has grown considerably due to the socio-economic transformation in the process of building Just and Fair Kazakhstan.
Lucke said that he closely follows the progress of political reforms in the country and positively characterizes Kazakhstan’s democratic development. The MEP emphasized: "Europe has come a long way in building democracy, and there is always room for improvement. We must support each other in this endeavor."
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue in the spirit of mutual understanding and constructive cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.04.2023, 15:10 8261
Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn held a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed Alajlan, Deputy Chairman of Ajlan & Bros. Holding, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
On behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Berik Aryn invited Sheikh Mohammed Alajlan to participate in the Astana International Forum, and briefed on the agenda and program of the event slated for June 8-9, 2023.
In addition, the parties discussed the issues of expanding bilateral cooperation, including the participation of Ajlan & Bros. Holding in the implementation of investment projects in various sectors of Kazakhstan economy.
For reference: Ajlan & Bros. Holding is one of the largest group companies in the Middle East, with employees exceeding 15,000 people and 75 companies in over 15 countries. In line with the Saudi Vision-2030, the company has embarked on a significant diversification of its activities regionally and globally.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.04.2023, 09:52 8446
GE HealthCare set to launch CT scanners and ultrasound machines production in Kazakhstan
Images | t.me/KZgovernment
Tell a friend
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and director general of GE HealthCare in Russia and CIS Elena Legezina met to discuss the plans for the development of new investment projects in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Government’s Telegram Channel.
The Prime Minister said a number of large program documents aimed the healthcare development are being carried out in Kazakhstan. It is planned to reequip 32 district hospitals and build 655 new primary healthcare facilities under the Healthy Nation and Rural healthcare modernization national projects. Kazakhstan targets to increase the share of domestic pharmaceutical production up to 50% by 2025.
Taking into consideration the GE HealthCare Company’s high standing as one of the leading world’s medical equipment producers, we support the development of new projects and we are interested in deepening our cooperation," the Prime Minister said.
In her turn, Elena Legezina said that GE HealthCare is studying in depth the project on localization of the production of ultrasound machines and CT scanners in Kazakhstan. Besides, it plans to open two academies in Astana and Almaty to train Kazakhstani health workers not only to use equipment but also to master new treatment approaches.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.04.2023, 09:22 8901
President of Azerbaijan to pay official visit to Kazakhstan
Images | president.az
Tell a friend
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10, 2023, at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
In Astana, the Heads of State are expected to hold meetings in narrow and extended attendance. The key issues of the development of the Kazakhstan - Azerbaijan strategic partnership are on the agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.04.2023, 11:54 19371
OSCE parliamentarians discuss youth problems in modern world
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Tell a friend
Chairman of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security Askar Shakirov participated in a webinar of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on "Dialogue of Future Generations," Kazinform learned from the upper chamber’s press office.
Members of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, UN experts, national governments and civil community representatives discussed the prospects of adoption of the Declaration on Future Generations. The participants of the online meeting exchanged experience and accumulated ideas which will be reflected in the resolution on future generations at the annual OSCE PA session in Vancouver.
Being the Deputy Chairman of the OSCE PA and Special Representative for Sustainable Development Goals, Askar Shakirov emphasized the importance of taking the measures in implementation of SDGs. One of the ways of achieving the SDGs is the real and meaningful participation of young people in governance and decision-making processes, he said.
With the right skills and opportunities required to unveil their potential, young people can be the driving force of development and promotion of peace and security. Youth organizations need to be encouraged and empowered to participate in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. They play an important role in the implementation, monitoring and review of the Agenda and in ensuring the accountability of the governments. Given the political commitment and adequate resources, young people have the potential to transform the world into a better place for all," the Kazakh senator said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.04.2023, 11:23 19501
Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister pays working visit to Moscow
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
In conformity with the cooperation plan the Defence Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia held consultations, Kazinform refers to the Ministry’s press service.
Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister two-star general Sultan Kamaletdinov met with his Russian counterpart three-star general Alexander Fomin to share views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.
As part of his trip, Sultan Kamaletdinov met with Kazakhstani military studying at the Russian higher military educational establishments.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.04.2023, 09:36 19656
Kazakhstan appoints National Coordinator for SCO
Images | people.com.cn
Tell a friend
The Head of State decreed to appoint Murat Mukushev, the Ambassador-at-large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, as the National Coordinator for SCO of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.04.2023, 15:03 31791
President receives CSTO Sec Gen Imangali Tasmagambetov
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov, the press service of Akorda reported.
Imangali Tasmagambetov reported to the President on the CSTO’s activity.
The sides discussed a number of issues related to the priority areas of the CSTO’s work and the Organization’s plans for the upcoming period.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
03.04.2023, 17:46Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev 03.04.2023, 12:0540356Murat Nurtleu appointed Deputy Prime Minister -Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan 03.04.2023, 09:5740291Kazakh PM held meeting on country’s foreign trade pressing issues 05.04.2023, 11:1532486Diana Aryssova appointed KMG Deputy Chairman of Management Board 04.04.2023, 20:4532476Tokayev attends ceremony marking 30th anniv of Tengizchevroil 20.03.2023, 12:1496036CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations 20.03.2023, 11:40877012023 Elections: 8,800 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad 20.03.2023, 11:1984631No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries 14.03.2023, 09:3576381Kazakhstan celebrates Amal spring holiday 13.03.2023, 12:4474151EBRD helps Ust-Kamenogorsk complete street lighting upgrade