Kazakh President discussed interaction with Canadian Governor General Julie Payette

The head of state has welcomed Julie Payette and noted the symbolism of the first official visit of the Governor General of Canada in Kazakhstan that coincided with the successful flight of Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques from Baikonur Cosmodrome.





It is of a great significance for you as you have flown to outer space with the same mission twice," said the Kazakh President.





Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined that this year marks 26 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states, and emphasized attention on the positive trends in trade and mutual investment.





In turn, the Canadian Governor General after thanks for the opportunity to arrive in Kazakhstan on an official visit has noted that she visited Baikonur Cosmodrome as a member of various space programs in the past.





I have arrived in Kazakhstan with a welcome speech from the Prime Minister of Canada. We are glad that the space crew has reached orbit. Tomorrow we are to visit the National Space Center. We hope that a memorandum of mutual understanding between the National Space Agency of Kazakhstan and the Space Agency of Canada will be prolific," said Julie Payette.





In addition, the Governor General underlined that Canada fully supports the anti-nuclear initiatives of the Kazakh President.





The sides have also discussed the interaction in education and science, agriculture and the agro-industrial sector, as well as expressed confidence that the visit will further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Canada.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.