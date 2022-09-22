Система Orphus

Kazakh President, European Council President meet

21.09.2022, 08:15 856
Images | akorda.kz
On the sidelines of the Global Food Security Summit Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The parties debated prospects for strengthening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and European Union, drawing attention to the development of political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation.
 
The leaders noted consistent implementation of agreements achieved following the official visit of the Head of State to Brussels last November. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh Head of State to ensure fair presidential election

21.09.2022, 18:14 9511
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his address that he would ensure that the election campaign is to be held in strict compliance with the law, Kazinform reports.
 

As the incumbent Head of State, I ensure that the holding of election campaign will be in strict compliance with the law. It will be held in a just, open way and with the broad participation of domestic and international observers," Tokayev noted in his address to the people of Kazakhstan following the signing of the decree on the holding of an early presidential election on November 20 this year.

 
According to him, the election will launch an election cycle, which will drastically reboot the entire political system of the country.
 

This will enable us to focus on tackling long-term tasks in the future so as to ensure sustainable economic growth, increase the wellbeing, and standard of life of citizens," reads the address. 

 
Kazakhstan to hold early presidential election on Nov 20

21.09.2022, 17:21 9636
Kazakh incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold an early presidential election on November 20 this year, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The decree takes effect on the day of its signature. 
 
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM

21.09.2022, 14:41 9721
Images | WAM/Khoder Nashar
H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, on September 20 received Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and his delegation.
 
The meeting addressed ways of enhancing the cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan, in line with their process of development, as well as issues of mutual concern, WAM reports.
 
Sheikh Mansour highlighted the importance of the deep-rooted strategic partnership between the two countries, noting that the UAE’s leadership is keen to strengthen their ties.
 
He also wished Smailov and his delegation a successful visit to the UAE, to achieve its goals of improving the bilateral ties between the two countries, launching mutual development projects and attracting investment.
 
Sheikh Mansour and Smailov attended the signing of seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and cooperation protocols between the UAE and Kazakhstan.
 
Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Serikkali Brekeshev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, talked about a roadmap for implementing an MoU signed by the two ministries. They also signed the Green Bridge Partnership Programme charter.
 
Under the same framework, Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Kairat Turibayev, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, signed an MoU between the two ministries in the area of technical regulations, standardisation, conformity assessment, accreditation and standards.
 
Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement, and Kuanysh Yergaliyev, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan, signed a cooperation protocol in the field of higher education.
 
Moreover, the national archives of both countries agreed on a cooperation protocol, which was signed by Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the National Archives, and Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.
 
The two sides also signed an MoU between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi in the field of tourism, which was signed by Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism, and Yerkinbayev.
 
Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, President of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, signed a cooperation agreement with Kairat Torebayev, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.
 
The meeting was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan; Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement; Saud Abdul Aziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Abdullah Al Mazrouei, and Abdullah Al Ali.
 
The official delegation of Kazakhstan included Minbekov Madyar, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the UAE; Koishebayev Galimjan, Head of the Prime Minister’s Office; Karachukiyev Yerbul, Minister of Agriculture; Waskinbayev Kirbek, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development; Prikshev Serikali, Minister of Environment, Geology and Resources Natural; Yadarov Al Mas, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Gorbekov Morad, First Deputy Minister of Energy.
 
Sheikh Mansour received Smailov upon his arrival yesterday with his accompanying delegation to the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
 
Source: kazinform
 
President Tokayev reiterates strategic partnership with US, calls world leaders to comply with UN Charter

21.09.2022, 13:38 9816
Kazakhstan is willing to diversify and expand cooperation with the United States, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Kazakh American investment roundtable in New York on September 19. The visit included meetings with top management of some of the biggest American companies, and international financial institutions and the participation in the General Debates of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. More about the visit and where the bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and the United States stand are in the latest article of Kazinform.
 

My team has a great track record in helping you attract investment that makes it easier for your companies to do business in one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. I hope that today's meeting will serve as a practical step in promoting trade and economic and investment cooperation, as well as further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the US," Tokayev told the roundtable.

 
Trade and investments
 
The US, in fact, is among the top three foreign investors in Kazakhstan, investing nearly $48.8 billion since 2005, which accounts for 13.5 percent of all foreign investments attracted in the country, according to the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.
 
American investments in the mining sector account for 30 percent of all FDI in Kazakhstan's mining sector. The US also invests in the country’s financial and insurance activities (share of 6.6 percent) and exploration (9.8 percent).
 
As of January 1, 2022, 695 enterprises with American capital were registered in the country, including 658 small, 15 medium-sized, and 22 large enterprises.
 

168 Kazakh-American enterprises are concentrated in wholesale and retail trade, 181 in other services, and 83 in professional, scientific, and technical activities. " There are only 36 U.S. companies in the manufacturing industry," reads the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy statement.

 
Between January and July this year, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and US reached US$1.5 billion, 36.6 percent more than in the same period last year.
 
During his meetings with top executives of leading American companies, the focus on cooperation in energy, agriculture, IT, and areas with high-added values was evident. These are the areas needed for Kazakhstan to diversify its economy, which for years has significantly relied on its abundant hydrocarbon reserves.
 
According to Bekzhan Sadykov, a chief research fellow at the Kazakh Institute of Strategic Studies, Tokayev's visit to the US is important as it offered a chance to intensify trade and economic relations.
 

Today our country is on the threshold of change and plays a key role in the region. First, economic cooperation will unlock the potential of industries in which Kazakhstan has advantages. Several meetings have been held with representatives of businesses present on a global level. Approaches of these companies will allow us to orient the economic community of our country to find answers to global challenges," said the expert.

 
The IT sector is another area where Kazakhstan can benefit from U.S. expertise. Kazakhstan is also continuing its effort to develop IT in the country and is committed to training 100,000 IT specialists and increasing IT exports to US$500 million by 2025.
 

Kazakhstan is interested in the experience of a leading technological country to form innovative areas of the economy based on technology. Today it is important to comply with technological trends that increasingly form the basis for new sectors of the economy," said Sadykov.

 
Addressing the roundtable, Tokayev spoke about the economic potential of Kazakhstan, the largest economy in Central Asia, and the measures to improve investment attractiveness. He also reported on the opportunities for implementing joint investment projects in digitalization, finance, renewable energy, and agricultural, industrial, transport, and logistics industries.
 
Overall, U.S. investors can help implement projects worth 320 billion tenge (US$667.7 million). The plan is to implement 8 projects with U.S. investors in Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions, and Almaty city in 2022-2027.
 
The General Debates of the UN General Assembly
 
On Sept. 20, President Tokayev addressed the General Debates of the UN General Assembly, the central event of his visit to New York. The 77th session kicked off on September 13 focusing on the theme – "A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges."
 
Opening the General Debates, the UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi called for "solutions through solidarity, sustainability and science."
 

The challenges are great. And they are interconnected. But they are not insurmountable," said Korosi. He also announced his intention to advance negotiations for reforming the UN Security Council to "more equitably represent 21st-century realities."

 

This is a matter of credibility for our entire Organization and our multilateral order," he added.

 
In his remarks, President Tokayev said the meeting at the UN headquarters is taking place at "a critical time for humanity" when the world appears to have entered a new, as he described "increasingly bitter," period of growing geopolitical confrontation.
 

The long-standing international system - based on order and responsibility is giving way to a new, more chaotic, and unpredictable one. The global system of checks and balances has failed to maintain peace and stability. The security architecture is eroding. Mutual distrust between global powers is dangerously deepening. The world is falling prey to a new set of military conflicts. For the first time in two generations, we face the prospect of the use of nuclear weapons, and not even as a last resort," said the President.

 
Expressing concern about growing artificial barriers and economic isolation, he said economic and political sanctions have become a "new normal," eroding the supply chains that ensure food security, threatening millions, especially in vulnerable communities.
 
He urged the world community to "rethink the linkages between three primordial principles: the sovereign equality of states, the territorial integrity of states, and peaceful coexistence between states."
 

These three principles are interdependent. To respect one is to respect the other two. To undermine one is to undermine the other two. When the global disarmament regime – both conventional and nuclear – weakens, these three principles are threatened. Conversely, as these three principles are respected, they grow in strength. Together they become the basis for greater inter-state cooperation at every level: sub-regional, regional, and global. This is the global prosperity dividend," said Tokayev.

 
He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s will to work together for a common cause and in a "spirit of inclusiveness, multilateralism, and goodwill."
 
Tokayev expressed support for Our Common Agenda, a report launched on September 10, 2021, which looks ahead to the next 25 years and represents the UN Secretary-General’s vision for the future of global cooperation, calling for inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism to better respond to humanity’s most pressing challenges.
 
The approach to global challenges must be changed, he noted – instead of responding to crises, the world needs to be proactive to prevent them in the first place. He brought the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) as an example of how this could be done.
 
Thirty years ago, in October 1992 at the 47th Session of the UN GA, Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the idea to convene a regional organization to ensure peace, security, and stability in Asia, exactly from the same rostrum where Tokayev was delivering his address. The CICA initiative was born on this day and 30 years later, according to Tokayev, the nation hopes to transform CICA into a full-fledged international organization at the upcoming summit in October in Astana to contribute to global mediation and peace-making.
 
Tokayev spoke in detail about Central Asia, what he called a "region of vast opportunities for international cooperation."
 

We intend to work together with all stakeholders to address a pressing regional agenda that includes climate change, the Aral Sea, rational use of water resources, border delimitation, combating extremism, and expanding intra-regional trade," said Tokayev.

 
The issues Tokayev raised at the UN echo what he wrote in his article published on September 20 in Politico, an influential American magazine. In his article, Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan would not opt for isolation or turn inward, "even in the face of major international pressures, which have created difficulties in our country — and others."
 

Instead, we are doubling down on the liberal, international, open policies that have driven such a dramatic increase in standards of living around the world. My country is at a crossroads. If we fail to answer the critical questions that face us at this juncture, we risk falling into the ‘middle-income trap’ and, in the process, disappointing an entire generation of optimistic, energetic, and ambitious young citizens," he wrote.

 
As President Tokayev completes his working visit to New York, it is just a matter of time whether he would fulfill his promises of a New and Fair Kazakhstan. 
 
Written by Assel Satubaldina
 
Tokayev proposes to set up UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty

21.09.2022, 12:37 9986
Images | akorda.kz
Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, Kazinform reports.
 

Speaking about Central Asia, we should bear in mind that it has already become a region of vast opportunities for international cooperation. Together with our Central Asian partners, we are committed to strengthening political interaction and deepening economic ties to move our region forward. We agreed to coexist as good neighbors and diversify our cooperation," the President said.

 
In his words, this credo is based on our significant natural and agricultural resources, human capital, transport and transit potential.
 

We are a "buffer market" between East and West, South and North. We intend to work together with all stakeholders to address a pressing regional agenda that includes climate change, the Aral Sea, rational use of water resources, border delimitation, combating extremism, and expanding intra-regional trade. That is why we consider it important to establish the UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

 
He added that Kazakhstan sees the future Afghanistan as a truly independent, neutral, united, prosperous state, living in peace with its neighbors.
 

Therefore, we support the difficult process of nation-building in that country, including life-saving humanitarian assistance," the Kazakh Leader concluded. 

 
President: We must ensure that Caspian Sea becomes sea of peace and new opportunities

21.09.2022, 12:05 9986

We must ensure that the Caspian Sea becomes a sea of peace and new opportunities," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated taking the floor at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazinform reports.

 

The current geopolitical situation also highlights the importance of a reliable and diversified global transit and transport infrastructure. We are seeing this in our own region. Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked developing country, is becoming a vital Asian land corridor to Europe.The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor has received a new impetus. We expect cargo volume through Kazakhstan to increase significantly in the years ahead," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 

We must ensure that the Caspian Sea becomes a sea of peace and new opportunities. In the months ahead, Kazakhstan will help mitigate the immediate impacts of limited access to energy and critical raw materials caused by trade and supply chain disruptions," the Head of State added.

 
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, in the long-term, Kazakhstan aims to diversify its sources of energy, with a particular focus on green hydrogen and renewables. 
 
Kazakhstan to continue struggling for nuclear-weapon-free world - President

21.09.2022, 11:13 10046
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern over the growing rivalry of nuclear powers and assured that Kazakhstan will keep struggling for a nuclear-weapon-free world, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Kazakhstan has suffered terribly from past nuclear weapons testing, so we understand very clearly the dangers of escalating tensions between nuclear powers. For this reason, nuclear disarmament has become a key part of Kazakh foreign policy and we will be continuously struggling for a world free of nuclear arsenals," the Kazakh Leader said at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly in New York.

 
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, despite some progress in this area, unfortunately, the whole record is not that positive. Kazakhstan is alarmed by the increased rivalry and rhetoric of Nuclear States and lack of progress made by the NPT review conferences, he noted. 
 
President suggests using CICA as platform for global mediation and peacemaking

21.09.2022, 09:46 10131
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offers to use the platform of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia for global mediation and peacemaking, Kazinform reports.
 

We must move from simply responding to global challenges and crises to preventing and better predicting emerging trends and integrating our assessments into strategic planning and policymaking. For this very purpose, Kazakhstan proposed 30 years ago the idea of convening the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). In the context of new challenges and threats we hope to transform CICA into a full-fledged international organization at the upcoming summit in October in Astana to contribute to global mediation and peace-making," the Kazakh President said at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session.

 
The CICA Summit is slated for October 12-13, 2022 in the capital of Kazakhstan. 
 
