Kazakh President extends congratulations on Constitution Day

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Akorda.kz reports.

In his congratulatory speech, the President noted that the adoption of the current Constitution 25 years ago turned a new page in the history of the country and helped to embark on a development path despite the harsh geopolitical realities.

According to him, the Constitution which enshrines an individual’s rights and freedoms, the concepts of the political and socioeconomic structure of the country allows for an equitable society and strong State.

Tokayev noted that the concepts of democracy, equality, rule of law are absolute values which contribute to the country’s long-haul holistic development.

According to the President, the country’s Constitution is best suited to the times and people’s aspirations and will further contribute to evolutionary reforms of political and socioeconomic systems.

Tokayev congratulated the Kazakhstani people on the Constitution Day wishing them health, peace and wellbeing.

Notably, today, August 30, Kazakhstan marks 25 years of the Constitution, which was adopted by referendum back in 1995.





