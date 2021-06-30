Kazakh President receives Belarusian PM

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, the Facebook account of Kazakh President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.
During the meeting the sides debated prospects for fostering bilateral trade and economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian ties and cooperation within integration processes in Eurasia.
Source: Kazinform
