Kazakh President receives Chairman of National Bank

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, the presidential press office said.





The Kazakh Head of State was briefed on the preliminary outcomes of the monetary policy for the first quarter of the year. The National Bank Chairman also presented the assessment of the major risks to the world's economic recovery.





Tokayev was informed on the country’s balance of payments for 2020, the state of gross international reserves, and approaches to hedge the gold portfolio.





Mr. Dossayev reported about the implementation of the tasks given by the President on the mechanisms of advance use of retirement savings by Kazakhstanis and creation of a national payment system as well as put forward proposals on reforms in the housing policy.





In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions.













