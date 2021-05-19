Kazakh President receives congratulations on birthday

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives congratulations from the Heads of State, Government, Speakers of Parliament, heads of international organizations, diplomatic missions, commercial bodies, and representatives of creative and scientific circles on the occasion of his birthday, the presidential press office said on Monday.





The Leaders of Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan as well as the Chairwoman of the Russian Federal Council congratulated the Kazakh President on his birthday over the phone.





The Chinese Chairman, Presidents of Italy, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Russian Government Chairman, Russian State Duma Chairman, Tatar President, and so on sent their congratulatory letters to the Kazakh President.













