Kazakh President receives Emergency Situations Minister

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Emergency Situations Minister of Kazakhstan Yuri Iliin, the Akorda press service reports.





The Minister reported on the structure of the new Ministry, government material reserves, reassignment of military units which previously were the part of the Interior Ministry. On behalf of the Ministry Iliin expressed gratitude to the President for restoring the Emergency Situations Ministry’s structure.





Following the meeting the President gave the Ministry certain tasks.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.