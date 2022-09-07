Система Orphus

Kazakh President receives German economic delegation

06.09.2022, 14:38 5191
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the German economic delegation to debate trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Head of State highlighted the country’s interest in deepening partnerships in energy, industry, agriculture, transport and logistics, education, science, and technical manpower training. The Government prepared a pool of 800 promising investment projects. Besides, the President noted that Kazakhstan is ready to create favorable conditions for attracting German investments in the country.
 
As stated there, over 600 companies with participation of German capital work in Kazakhstan. 
 

Germany is the most important partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. There is significant potential for both boosting trade and increasing investments", the Head of State said. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
relevant news

Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack near Russian Embassy in Kabul

05.09.2022, 18:28 11431
Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack near Russian Embassy in Kabul
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in connection with the terrorist act in Kabul, Kazinform reports.
 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the terrorist act that took place on September 5, 2022 near the building of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kabul and claimed lives of Russian diplomats. We consider it necessary for the Afghan side to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and severely punish the perpetrators as per the law, as well as take measures to ensure the protection of the diplomatic corps accredited in Afghanistan and foreign citizens. The Kazakh side supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism and considers any manifestation of violence against diplomatic missions and their employees unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the families and friends of the victims", the statement reads. 

 
Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi to visit Saudi Arabia

05.09.2022, 16:22 11521
Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi will participate in the first meeting of the dialogue platform of the Central Asian and Persian Gulf Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia, Kazinform reports.
 

During the period from September 6 to 8, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi will pay a working visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the visit he will participate in the first ministerial meeting of the Central Asia and Gulf Cooperation Council of Arab Countries which unites Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait", Kazakh MFA official spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov said at the briefing today.

 
The meeting will focus on the prospects of interregional cooperation in various fields of interaction.
 

The participants will adopt an action plan for 2023-2026 which will cover such areas as politics, security, economy, education, healthcare, culture, mass media and social issues, youth affairs, sport, transport, water resources and energy", Smadyarov clarified.

 
Mukhtar Tleuberdi will also meet his Saudi counterpart and representatives of a number of leading countries of the Arab countries. 
 
Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders to be held at Palace of Independence

05.09.2022, 15:26 11606
Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders to be held at Palace of Independence
Images | flickr.com
More than 100 delegations from 50 countries of the world are expected to participate in the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Aibek Smadyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among them are spiritual leaders of the world traditional confessions (Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism, Shintoism), as well as political and public figures, representatives of international organizations, who will gather in the Kazakh capital on September 14-15 at the Palace of Independence.
 
The theme of this year’s Congress is set as "The role of leaders of world and traditional faiths in the socio-spiritual development of mankind in the post-pandemic period". Four panel sessions will be organized within the Congress, which will focus on questions on the role of religions in strengthening spiritual and moral values, education and religious studies in promoting peaceful coexistence of religions, countering extremism, radicalism and terrorism, especially on religious grounds, as well as the contribution of women to the well-being and sustainable development of society.
 
The upcoming event will be notable for the participation of Pope Francis, Supreme Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed at-Tayeb, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau, Chief Sephardi Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef and other religious leaders, as well as representatives of a number of international organizations.
 
Over 230 representatives of 60 foreign mass media have accredited for the event, Aibek Smadyarov added. 
 
Head of State receives Turkic Academy Governor

02.09.2022, 16:00 38691
Head of State receives Turkic Academy Governor
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Turkic Academy Governor Darkhan Kydyrali. The Kazakh President was familiarized with the results of the archeological expedition of the Academy’s scholars to the Nomgon valley, Arkhangai region, Mongolia, during which a unique complex and inscriptions dedicated to Ilterish Qaghan were discovered, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
According to Kydyrali, the inscriptions pointed to the earliest evidence of Turks’ contribution to the history and human civilization. More artefacts and symbols were discovered in the ritual complex built during the reigning period of Ilterish Qaghan.
 
The meeting also focused on the issues of the Academy’s work, including book publishing.
 
During the meeting, Kydyrali informed about the completion of his work as the Governor of the Turkic Academy.
 
The Kazakh President commended the work of the Academy, focusing on the outcomes of the scientific and research expedition to Mongolia. 
 
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

02.09.2022, 14:58 38766
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors
Images | akorda.kz
The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of five states held at the Akorda palace.
 
The credentials were presented by ambassadors of Libya – Alaaddin Lehwaik, Kuwait – Omer Alkanderi, Slovakia – Robert Kirnag, Algeria – Kamel Feniche, Kenya – Benson Henry Ouma Ogutu, the Akorda press service reports.
 
In conversation with foreign diplomats, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated them on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and expressed hope that they would contribute to the development of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan.
 
The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and open foreign policy aimed at developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations.
 
In the end, President Tokayev noted the availability of opportunities in the implementation of joint projects in various areas and expressed support to diplomats from the Kazakh government in fulfilling their noble duties in our country.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan names new Deputy PM

02.09.2022, 14:22 38856
Kazakhstan names new Deputy PM
Images | eec.eaeunion.org
The Head of State decreed to appoint Serik Zhumangarin as the Deputy Prime Minster – Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.
 
He was born on July 22, 1969, in Aktobe.
 
Prior to the appointment served as head of the Competition Protection and Development Agency of Kazakhstan. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President receives US Congressional delegation

02.09.2022, 13:16 38956
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a US Congressional delegation, led by James Panetta and Thomas Suozzi, the Akorda press service reports.
 
During the meeting, prospects for the development of Kazakh-American relations were discussed. Special attention was paid to strengthening inter-parliamentary ties within the Kazakh-US Congressional Caucus.
 
President Tokayev noted the importance of the visit of American lawmakers for promoting parliamentary diplomacy, as well as expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation.
 
The President told the congressional representatives about the large-scale reforms being carried out in the country and the main provisions of his State of the Nation Address.
 
In turn, James Panetta and Thomas Suozzi thanked the Head of State for the opportunity to meet and commended his efforts in implementing large-scale political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java

02.09.2022, 12:45 36461
Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
Images | gov.kz
The opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan was held in Surabaya, second largest city of Indonesia, followed by the Kazakhstani-Indonesian business forum, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Surabaya, head of a number of companies in the fields of information technology, food industry, agriculture Abdul Ghofu was appointed Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan.
 
The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Trade of Indonesia Jerry Sambuaga, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of East Java Adik Putranto, as well as about 80 representatives of Indonesian companies.
 
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov noted that the high economic activity of East Java which forms 15% of Indonesia’s GDP, East Javan entrepreneurs’ interest in interaction with Kazakhstani partners, as well as prospects for cooperation with East Java in trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields predetermined the opening of the consulate in the province. It is expected that the Honorary Consulate will become a linking bridge between the Kazakhstani and East Javan business circles.
 
Putranto stressed that the appointment of one of the leaders of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Indonesia as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan is of great importance in promoting practical interaction with Kazakhstani businessmen. He expressed hope that the opening of the Honorary Consulate will give an additional impetus to increasing trade turnover, strengthening cooperation in the field of investment and tourism.
 
Within the framework of the business forum, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Surabaya Ali Affandi and Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty Akerkin Yeraliyeva delivered presentations about doing business in both cities.
 
KAZAKH INVEST Company presented information to Indonesian businessmen about the favorable investment climate of Kazakhstan and main preferences for investors, invited Indonesian companies to jointly develop projects in priority sectors of the country’s economy.
 
KTZ Express JSC presented the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan, including the Kazakhstani terminal in the Chinese port of Lianyungang.
 
In turn, QazTrade JSC spoke about the main items of Kazakhstan’s exports, key areas of Kazakhstan’s trade policy, measures to support exporters, noting the great potential for increasing trade with East Java.
 
At the same time, representatives of the Astana International Financial Center invited Indonesian companies to active cooperation in the financial sector, strengthening cooperation in the field of Islamic banking and financial technologies.
 
Also, presentations about the interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan were made by the food producer Finna Group (produces Kapal Api coffee), manufacturer of mechanical, electrical and medical equipment Samator, association for the organization of Hajj and Umrah AMPHURI, logistics company PELINDO.
 
At the end of the event, Deputy Sambuaga underlined that Kazakhstan and Indonesia have great potential for increasing the volume of trade and, in particular, in non-primary goods. He said that the Ministry of Trade of Indonesia is ready to work closely with its Kazakhstani partners on this issue.
 
In East Java province, with a population of more than 40 million people, the main cluster of Indonesian industry is concentrated, including the textile, footwear, furniture, chemical, metallurgical, pharmaceutical industries. Surabaya is the second largest city, economic center and port of the country after Jakarta. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Most read