Kazakh President receives National Bank Chairman

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, the presidential press office said on Friday.

The latter reported on the preliminary results of the country’s monetary policy for the past 8 months, anti-inflationary measures approved jointly with the Government, updated inflation forecast for 2021, implementation of anti-crisis initiatives.

He also reported on the preliminary data for the past 8 months on increase in gross international reserves up to USD 93.7 bln and growth of investment revenue of the National Fund up to USD 2.3 bln.













