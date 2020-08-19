Kazakh President receives Prime Minister

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard the report of Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Head of State.

The Prime Minister reported to the Head of State on topical issues of the country's socio-economic development.

The President of Kazakhstan was informed about the progress of his instructions to ensure employment of the population, support business entities, organize a harvesting campaign, and prepare for the new academic year.

Particular attention was paid to stabilizing the epidemiological situation and a phased mitigation of quarantine requirements.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.