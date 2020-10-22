Kazakh President receives Prosecutor General

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov, the Akorda press service informs.





The latter reported on the progress of fulfillment of the tasks of the Head of State on strengthening of crime control, coordination of law enforcement and other bodies for ensuring law and order. Thus far the crimes decreased threefold in Kazakhstan, thefts and robberies with violence also decreased twice.





He also reported on measures taken to ensure law enforcement in socioeconomic sphere.





Following the meeting the President charged the Prosecutor General certain tasks.









