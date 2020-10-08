Kazakh President receives Shymkent Mayor

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Shymkent Mayor Murat Aitenov who reported on the key figures of Shymkent socioeconomic development for the past 9 months, the Akorda press service reports.

He also reported on forming the city infrastructure, projects realized under the Employment Roadmap. As stated there, KZT 45.3 bln was allocated for realization of 226 projects.

Besides, the Mayor briefed on the preparations for the potential second wave of coronavirus outbreak.

The President positively assessed the work done in the city, assigned to continue construction of available multi-family houses and create new workplaces.













