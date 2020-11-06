Kazakh President receives Supreme Court Chairman

The Head of State received Supreme Court Chairman Zhakip Assanov, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the judiciary system preparations for introducing administrative justice, suggestions for improving system for judge selection, upgrading judicial proceedings.

Assanov also briefed on the results of the 15th meeting of chairmen of supreme courts of SCO member states held October 30 online.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.