Kazakh President receives UN Secretary-General's Special Representative

01.06.2022, 15:45 4021
Images | ortcom.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Akorda press service reports.
 
In Almaty, the parties debated the prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN as part of international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and render humanitarian assistance and socio-economic recovery. The President voiced the unwavering commitment of Kazakhstan to continue all-around cooperation with the international community in the fight against terrorism and extremism, render humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and further education programs for afghan students.
 
In her turn, Deborah Lyons told the President about UNAMA efforts to restore Afghanistan and the outcomes of the 2nd meeting of the EU special representatives and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan held in Almaty.
 
She expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for supporting the UN mission in Afghanistan.
 
A corresponding agreement on the status of the mission in Kazakhstan will be signed soon.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan and Switzerland mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

01.06.2022, 18:20 4116
Today marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Swiss Confederation, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.
 
On the occasion of this significant date, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Kazakhstan David Grichting, held a solemn ceremony of exchanging congratulatory messages on behalf of the heads of the two states.
 

Over these memorable years, an excellent political dialogue has developed between Kazakhstan and Switzerland, as well as fruitful economic ties" – the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his letter.

 
In turn, the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis stressed that "Switzerland highly appreciates the long-standing relations between the two countries and cooperation within a number of financial institutions". He also expressed support for ongoing political, social and economic reforms.
 
Vassilenko said that Switzerland is one of the most important partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. Despite the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the parties were able to ensure an unprecedented increase in cooperation across the entire spectrum of key areas. In particular, in 2021, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid official visits to Switzerland. The Chairman of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of the Swiss Confederation A. Aebi made an official visit to Kazakhstan, thereby giving a significant impetus to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation.
 
In his turn, D. Grichting confirmed that over the three decades of diplomatic relations between the two states, a high level of trust and interaction has been achieved in all key areas, a solid legal framework of cooperation has been laid, and bilateral institutional mechanisms are effectively functioning.
 
The Swiss diplomat also noted the importance of further development of cooperation between our countries in such areas as energy and mining, renewable energy and new technologies, transport and logistics, manufacturing and construction industries, finance, agriculture and tourism.
 
An important tool for bilateral cooperation is the Kazakh-Swiss Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the next meeting of which is scheduled for this year. The activities of the commission are aimed at deepening investment ties, both at the government level and among the business circles of Kazakhstan and Switzerland.
 
Switzerland is one of the top three investors in the Kazakhstan’s economy with a cumulative investment of nearly US$30 billion since 2005. Equally significant are the indicators of mutual trade - by the end of 2021, it amounted to more than 1.3 billion US dollars.
 
More than 200 operating legal entities, branches and representative offices with varying degrees of participation of Swiss capital are registered in Kazakhstan.
 
Situation in Afghanistan discussed in Almaty by EU Special Representatives and CA countries

01.06.2022, 12:30 3941
Images | ortcom.kz
Meeting of the Special Representatives of the European Union and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held in Almaty. The extensive agenda of the event included an overview of current and new challenges to regional security in the context of the situation in Afghanistan. The conference participants reaffirmed their joint aspirations for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The delegation of Kazakhstan was headed by Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Special Representative of the President for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan.
 
The parties discussed in detail national contributions to humanitarian support for Afghanistan, and also considered proposals for joint implementation of bilateral and regional programs.
 
The importance of continuing the educational program for Afghan students in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP, was noted at the meeting.
 
In his speech, Erzhan Kazykhan acquainted the participants with the position of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, and also made concrete proposals to strengthen security and sustainable development in the region in cooperation with the European Union.
 
Representatives of the EU and the UN informed the conference participants in detail about the current situation in Afghanistan and the measures taken to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people. In this context, the meeting participants welcomed the updated mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
 
Within the framework of the event, Kazykhan also held bilateral meetings with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General – the Head of UNAMA in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons, the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Nicholson and other officials.
 
The participants adopted a joint statement on the results of the event.
 
OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this week

31.05.2022, 19:00 8121
The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau, will visit Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from 31 May to 6 June for meetings with high-level officials.
 
 During his visit to Mongolia, Minister Rau will meet with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, and Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh, the OSCE’s official website reads. 
 
In Kazakhstan, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office will meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Chairpersons of the two parliamentary chambers—Maulen Ashimbayev and Yerlan Koshanov—and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akan Rakhmetullin, in charge of the Kazakh MFA. A meeting with members of civil society is also planned. 
 
During his visit to Uzbekistan, Rau will meet with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov and the Chairpersons of the two chambers of the Parliament Tanzila Narbayeva and Nurdinjan Ismailov.
 
The trip will focus on strengthening the links with the OSCE and highlighting commitment to the Organization’s goals and activities, as well as expressing support for ongoing reforms in visited countries.

Source: Kazinform
 
Internews Central Asia to hold conf "Media literacy in action: experts, government, society"

31.05.2022, 17:30 8036
Images | Depositphotos
On 9-10 June 2022, Internews Central Asia will organise an International Research and Training Conference - Media Literacy in Action: Experts, Government, Society. 
 
UNESCO will present new curricula on media and information literacy vision strategies and resources, to promote the right to information, promote intercultural dialogue and harmony, combat misinformation and hate speech.
 
 Central Asian states have accumulated interesting experiences in promoting media and information literacy, created learning and game resources, and developed informal approaches to developing critical thinking and the resilience of the whole society to misinformation, the UNESCO Almaty Office’s official website reads. 
 
However, this work is being done by non-governmental civil society organisations. There are still no national strategies for the development of media and information literacy covering all stakeholders, and foreign experience in promoting MIL is practically insufficiently studied. 
 
The conference aims to create a theoretical basis for the development of national strategies for the promotion of MIL in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. 
 
Staff from UNESCO Almaty Office and UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education, international experts from Finland and USA, ministry officials from 3 countries will participate in the conference, as well as teachers, scientists, media trainers, journalists, cultural workers, civil activists promoting MIL.

Source: Kazinform
 
High pace of Kazakh-Russian partnership will be continued - Kazakh PM

30.05.2022, 21:30 11676
Images | Press service of the Prime Minister
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 During the meeting, Smailov noted that this year all of the main events are held on the background of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia. 
 

The important guidelines for a steady development of strategic cooperation were outlines during the recent meeting of the Presidents of our countries as part of the jubilee meeting of the Heads of State of the CSTO," he said. 

 
The Kazakh PM went on to note that the Kazakh Government focuses on deepening and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia in all areas. 
 

We have the task of further enhancing trade and investment. Russia is the main trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan, with mutual trade turnover increasing by a third and reaching the record level of $24bn last year. This year, the positive trend is maintained with the trade turnover hitting $7.2bn," said Smailov. 

 
The Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers pointed out the systemic work conducted to develop multifaceted economic ties between the countries.
 
 "In this regard, it seems important to timely implement the comprehensive program of economic cooperation between the countries for 2021-2025. A great role is placed on the Kazakhstan-Russia Intergovernmental COmmission," he said. 
 
Smailov noted that in Kazahstan, 13 significant joint projects in the industrial sphere have been realized. 
 

I'm sure that the high pace of Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership will be further continued in all areas," said the Kazakh PM.

 
 "As a priority task we consider the expansion of trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan as well," said Mishustin. The Chairman of the Russian Government noted that following the first quarter of this year the mutual trade turnover rose by 12.5% compared to the same period of 2021 and stood at around $5bn 800mln.
 
 "There are conditions to launch new strategic joint projects in industry, mechanical engineering, transport, energy, and digital economy," he said.
 
 As part of the meeting, the Heads of Government are to discuss current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including in energy, transport infrastructure, education, science, culture, and other spheres.
 
Oman supports political reforms in Kazakhstan

30.05.2022, 16:00 11596
Images | Depositphotos
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Najmedin Muhametali met with Minister of the Royal Office of the Sultan of Oman Lieutenant-General Sultan bin Mohammed al Nu’amani, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.
 
 At the meeting Kazakh Ambassador provided detailed information on the upcoming republican referendum to be held on June 5, 2022. He stressed a crucial importance of the amendments to the Constitution in the creation of New Kazakhstan.
 
 General al Nu’amani praised the political reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that the forthcoming changes will lead Kazakhstan to a new path of development.
 
 The parties also congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Oman.
 
 Furthermore, Omani Minister received a copy of the invitation letter to the VI CICA Summit to be held on October 12-13, 2022 in Nur-Sultan from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq. Parties also discussed the prospects of cooperation within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the Islamic Organization for Food Security. 
 
The parties noted the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation between the two friendly states, including strengthening trade and economic collaboration.
 
Meetings with US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu take place at Kazakh MFA

27.05.2022, 21:30 21731
Images | gov.kz
As part of a tour to Central Asia, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu paid a working visit to Kazakhstan on the eve of the referendum on amending the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
The American diplomat was received by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, during the conversation with whom the sides exchanged views on the prospects for further development and strengthening of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States. 
 
At the meeting with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the global and regional agenda were touched upon. The sides expressed satisfaction with the pace of development of Kazakh-American cooperation. Emphasizing the progressive development of civil society and the positive dynamics in the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, Lu outlined the U.S. Administration's support for the political reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
Kazakh-Armenian transport and interregional cooperation discussed in Yerevan

27.05.2022, 19:30 20681
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Minister of Territorial Development and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry. 
 
During the conversation, the Ambassador informed about the main terms of the State-to-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization", as well as about the upcoming national referendum on June 5, 2022 on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Armenian side wished Kazakhstan progressive development and successful political and socio-economic modernization, expressing readiness to further expand bilateral and multilateral relations in all areas. 
 
The Minister noted the effectiveness of the interregional online negotiations held in April this year and supported the initiative to carry out mutual trips of representatives of the regions of the two countries. The Armenian side stressed the importance of opening from June 2, 2022a direct regular flight of "FlyArystan" airline on the route Almaty-Yerevan-Almaty, as well as working out the Nur-Sultan-Yerevan-Nur-Sultan air connection. During the conversation, issues of the upcoming 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Armenian Commission for Economic Cooperation in Yerevan in 2022 were also discussed.
 
