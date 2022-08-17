Kazakh President sets tasks aimed at protecting business

As part of his first official visit to the Republic of Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of Manpower, Second Minister of Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakh delegation included Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Governor of Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Nurlan Sauranbayev and Chairman of the Management Board of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC Meirzhan Yussupov.

During the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Singapore, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. In particular, the schedule of visits at the highest level was determined and prospects for further strengthening of trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian cooperation were considered. Particular attention was paid to the role of Kazakhstan and Singapore as a transit and logistics hub of Eurasia and Southeast Asia.

Singapore is one of Kazakhstan's main political partners in Southeast Asia. For three decades, we have established a trusting political dialogue and important economic and cultural ties", Tileuberdi said. Kazakhstan and Singapore have common and similar views on major international issues, the Kazakh Foreign Minister added.

Mutual support of each other in international organizations was emphasized. The sides also exchanged views on a wide range of issues on the international agenda.

The Ministers noted the importance of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore next year and discussed a plan of joint actions to celebrate this anniversary.

The issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as the expansion of the legal framework, became the main topic of the meeting with Minister Tan See Leng. The interlocutors noted the existing potential for deepening and expanding economic cooperation between the countries in such areas as infrastructure and logistics, agriculture, renewable energy sources, high-tech production and others.

The sides noted a positive trend of increasing trade turnover between the countries, so in 2021 it amounted to more than 1 billion US dollars and this year an increase of 3 times is expected. Only in the first half of this year, the volume of bilateral trade reached 926 million US dollars.

Minister Tileuberdi also took part in a solemn event on the occasion of the official launch of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Council. This business association, which includes large companies such as CPG International, Kusto Group, ZNC Enviroventures and others, is designed to facilitate trade and investment between the two countries, create a link and a catalyst for bilateral business cooperation between business circles.

With the support of the Embassies of the two countries, the Council's business activities will be aimed at promoting and expanding the development of not only trade and investment, but also tourism and other initiatives.