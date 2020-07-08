Kazakh President signs Code on People’s Health and Healthcare System

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Code of Kazakhstan on People’s Health and Healthcare System, the Akorda press service reports.





The text of the Code is published in printed media. The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on healthcare».





