Kazakh President signs Law On 2022-2024 Republican budget

02.12.2021, 18:02 9721
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On Republican budget for 2022-2024", the Akorda press service reports.
 
The text of the law is published in the press.
 
As earlier reported, the 2022-2024 republican budget is aimed at fulfilling nationwide priorities to overcome consequences of the pandemic crisis and executing tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
One of the key tasks of the budget is to fulfill social commitments. 50.8% of budget expenses will be spent for social sphere next year. In 2024 social sphere spending will hit 59.8%.

Source: Kazinform

 
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin during his official visit to Geneva, Kazinform citing the presidential press office.
 
Ahead of the top-level talks, President Tokayev and his Swiss counterpart attended the official greeting ceremony in front of the St.Pierre Cathedral in Geneva. Afterwards the presidents geld meetings in narrow and extended format.
 
During the talks held in warm atmosphere the heads of state discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Swiss multi-faceted cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, and financial spheres.
 
Utmost attention was paid to interaction within the international organizations and to regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan and providing the humanitarian aid to that country. The sides also exchanged views on the issues of fighting the pandemic, climate change, as well as water diplomacy in Central Asia.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Guy Parmelin noted with satisfaction active dynamics of political and economic contacts having confirmed commitment to further strengthening of mutually profitable bilateral cooperation.
 
The Head of State stressed that he attaches importance to the development of all-round cooperation with Switzerland and considers the country as a significant political and economic partner in Europe.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also gave his Swiss counterpart an in-depth insight into the ambitious political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan.
 
The heads of state pointed out the vast potential for joint work in the spheres of agriculture, transport and logistics, pharmaceutical industry and green projects.
 
President takes part in Kazakhstan-Switzerland Investment Round Table

29.11.2021, 19:45 92638
While addressing the Kazakhstan-Switzerland Investment Round Table Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the round table has a key significance for developing trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Switzerland. According to him, Switzerland has been one of the main strategic and investment partners of Kazakhstan for many years, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 

Investments of Swiss capital into the economy of our country has hit 26 billion Swiss francs for the past 15 years. Whereas Kazakhstan's investments in Switzerland have reached 775.2 million Swiss francs. Over 200 Swiss companies successfully invest and operate in Kazakhstan, including global giants such as Glencore, Sika, Swiss Grow, Stadler, and so on. For us, it is a positive sign of high trust in Kazakhstan and investment approach on promotion of which we worked hard. In June this year I held the special meeting with the Swiss companies operating in our market. Our commitment to cooperation with you is strong and enduring," said the Kazakh President.

 
The Kazakh Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is a largest and one of the fast-growing economies in Central Asia. Over 30 years of independence, over $370bn of direct foreign investment have been attracted. Trade with 180 countries has been established.
 

Our economy has grown even strong, competitive and attractive. Today, we are on course for a clean, innovative, and diversified economic model. In doing so, we take concrete steps as part of which full investor support is defined as one of the national priorities. We introduced the rule of individual support of each investor on a "turn-key" base. For important investment projects the State guarantees legal and financial stability up until 25 years," said Tokayev.

 
The President said he heads the Council of Foreign Investors and the Investment Ombudsman works under the PM.
 

There is the only Astana International Financial Center in Central Asia with an independence court based on English law. There is also the International Arbitration Center within the AIFC which provides an immediate alternative to judicial proceedings. The Center's members offering financial services are exempt from corporate income tax and VAT until 2066. Requirements for foreign currencies, visas, and workforces were simplified. Over 1,000 companies from 59 countries participate in our Stock Exchange ," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
The President spoke of 37 social economic and investment zones in priority economic areas created in the country.
 
Over the recent years, Kazakhstan has built a robust transport and logistics base and integrated the country into the global transport corridors. Dozens of international transport routes connecting China, CA, CIS, Persian Gulf, and Europe cross the country.
 
Having heard the reports of Swiss businessmen, the Kazakh Head of State thanked them on contributing to the development of the Kazakh economy and expressed hope for productive mutually beneficial cooperation between business circles of two countries.
 
Tokayev thanked the WHO head for supporting Kazakhstani vaccines against CVI

29.11.2021, 18:54 85969
The President of Kazakhstan met with the WHO Director General, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to the Swiss Confederation began with a meeting with the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
 
During the conversation, topical issues and prospects of interaction between Kazakhstan and WHO were discussed. The head of state informed on the measures taken by our country to counter the pandemic, including the development of anti-COVID drugs by Kazakhstani scientists and the course of mass vaccination of the population.
 
Remembering with warmth the previous meetings with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called WHO a reliable partner of Kazakhstan.
 

We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of WHO. Unfortunately, the world is going through difficult times. A new strain of the Omicron coronavirus has now been discovered. We need to stick together in the fight against coronavirus," the President said.

 
The head of state spoke about the promotion of the Kazakhstani vaccine QazVac and the new second subunit vaccine QazCoVac-P. This drug is included in the list of candidate vaccines in the clinical trials phase. The President expressed gratitude to the head of the WHO for the support of Kazakhstani vaccines.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed full support for WHO's commitment to ensuring equal and fair access to vaccines, stressing its readiness to provide Kazakhstan's vaccine to all countries in need.
 
The meeting participants stressed the importance of coordinating international efforts to improve the health of the population. The head of state called for the unification of two important vectors of the health care system - primary health care and universal health coverage.
 
The Director General, for his part, welcomed the commitment of the President of Kazakhstan to the goals and approaches of WHO, including the development of primary health care.
 
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the key areas of the fight against coronavirus, new strains of the virus and possible scenarios for further development of the pandemic. The head of WHO reiterated the critical importance of vaccination in the fight against the deadly virus.
 
