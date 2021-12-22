This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President signs law to improve civil procedural law
20.12.2021, 18:00 38281
Tokayev: Over 30 years of existence, the CIS has become an authoritative regional organization
21.12.2021, 12:10 12061
December 21, 1991 in Almaty on the initiative of the First President N.A. Nazarbayev a Declaration was signed that approved the principles and goals of the CIS.
Over the 30 years of its existence, the CIS has become an authoritative regional organization recognized by the world community. Kazakhstan supports the CIS, takes an active part in its work," the Head of State wrote.
Kazakhstan adopted constitutional law aimed at improving professionalism of judges
20.12.2021, 20:54 37501
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Judicial System and the Status of Judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the presidential press office said on Monday.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.
Kazakhstan appoints Acting Health Minister
20.12.2021, 18:35 38281
Born in 1971 in Zhambyl region, Zhandos Burkitbayev graduated from the Asfendiyarov Almaty National Medical University, Gumilyev Eurasian National University, South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Kazakhstani Medical University "High School of Public Health", and Turan University.
In 2008, Burkitbayev headed the Blood Center of Astana city.
In 2011/19, he was Director of the Transfusion Medicine Research and Production Center.
In 2009, he too up the post of Chairman of the Board of the National Scientific Cancer Center.
In 2021, he was appointed as Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan.
As earlier reported, Alexei Tsoi has been relieved of the post of Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the presidential decree, the presidential press office said on Monday.
Born in 1977 in Shymkent city he is a graduate of the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy and the Institute of International Law and Business ‘Daneker’.
He started his medical career in 2001 and then worked for a number of Kazakhstani medical companies.
For the first time Alexei Tsoi joined the Healthcare Ministry as a vice minister in 2014. He was appointed the Healthcare Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in June 2020 and reappointed in January 2021.
President gave a number of instructions to Nur-Sultan akim
20.12.2021, 16:51 38281
The President was informed on the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the capital for 11 months of this year, Kazpravda.kz reports.
The head of state was also reported on the measures being taken to stabilize the epidemiological situation and the progress of vaccination in Nur-Sultan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to address systemic issues in the field of heat supply, infrastructure, construction of social housing and facilities, as well as providing conditions for development of small and medium-sized businesses, creating new jobs.
Ceremony of raising State flag of Kazakhstan took place in Nur-Sultan
18.12.2021, 14:39 97801
Today, Kazakhstan marks the State holiday – the Day of Independence of Kazakhstan. To celebrate the solemn occasion the ceremony of raising the State flag of Kazakhstan took place within the ethno-memorial complex Atameken," reads the official account of the TV and Radio Company of the Kazakh President.
After the ceremony the national anthem of Kazakhstan was played.
Heroism of participants of December events inscribed in history of Kazakhstan’s statehood - Tokayev
18.12.2021, 12:35 97801
Heroism of the participants of December events, which became the herald of the country’s independence, is inscribed in history of Kazakhstan’s statehood, the Twitter post of the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reads.
"35 years ago, the young people took part in the protests against the dictate. December 1986 events demonstrated people’s aspiration for freedom and sovereignty. Heroism of the participants of December events, which became the herald of the country’s independence, is inscribed in history of Kazakhstan’s statehood," Kazinform citing the President.
Kazakh President Tokayev received congratulatory letters on occasion of Independence Day
18.12.2021, 11:41 97321
President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent his heartfelt congratulations to the Kazakh Head of State on the Independence Day, noting the widely recognized achievements of Kazakhstan reached in the economy, social, scientific and technical and other spheres. The Russian leader underscored the high authority of the country in the international arena, Kazinform reports.
In his congratulatory letter, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping stressed that over 30 years of independence Kazakhstan has taken a brand new image and makes decisive steps towards entering the list of top 30 countries of the world.
Congratulating Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of independence US President Joseph Biden noted that he is pleased to join in the celebration of Kazakhstan’s thirty-year leadership in securing the peace, stability and prosperity in Central Asia and at the global level.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev commended the ongoing systemic and large-scale reforms in the country as well as the initiatives of regional and global importance put forward by President Tokayev.
In his letter, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov noted the grandiose achievements and great changes of the country reached during the years of independence including in the political, economic and social spheres as well as foreign policy thanks to which Kazakhstan takes a strong position in the world community.
While congratulating President Tokayev and Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day, French President Emanuel Macron expressed heartfelt wishes of peace and prosperity. The French Leader noted the dynamic of French-Kazakh strategic partnership. He also paid attention to the huge opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of technological innovation, energy, promotion of "green" and sustainable growth, transport and mining industry, health, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
The Kazakh President also received the congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan from presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, UAE, Iran, Poland, Finland, Austria, Cuba, Brazil, India, and so on.
Domestic economy has grown 2.5fold during years of independence – Kazakh President
15.12.2021, 17:15 174346
The impressive success in building a State, increasing the well-being of the people are backed by the concrete numbers and facts. Thanks to the large-scale reforms the national economy of Kazakhstan has grown by 2.5 times in real times. The GDP per capita rose by over 13 times and secured our country the unquestioned leadership in Central Asia," said Tokayev.
Earlier, the Kazakh Head of State highlighted the achievements of Kazakhstan in the years of independence, including the serious achievements in the development of regions, transport infrastructure, and social sphere. 13 thousand km. of roads and 2,700km of railroads have been built in the country. The President added that Kazakhstan has attracted over direct foreign investments worth $370bn.
Earlier it was reported that a solemn event celebrating the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
