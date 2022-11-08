This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President surveys Kaspi desalination plant
Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria
Another round of the international meeting on Syria will take place in Astana at the close of November," Kazakh MFA’s official representative Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.
Kazakh PM to attend COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh
Government commissioned to extend terms of special economic zones operation
The activity of the Aktau Sea port SEZ opens broad opportunities. It stands among top-3 special economic zones of the country in the volume of investments attracted, the volume of products manufactured and taxes paid. Earlier, I set a task to build infrastructure and utilities on undeveloped land plots in special economic zones. We must continue this work," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said and commissioned the Government to extend the terms of operation of the special economic zones.
UNESCO project on glacial outburst floods in Central Asia sums up its first year
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi visits UAE
Türkiye’s Göknur Gida, Baiterek Holding discuss coop
New U.S. Ambassador presents credentials to First Deputy FM of Kazakhstan
President to meet foreign diplomats in Akorda
