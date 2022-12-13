This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President takes part in session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin
President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging
There is truth in what they say. Unfortunately, the situation gets worse, the standard of life goes down. It’s no exaggeration to say that the infrastructure essential for the quality of life of citizens and villagers is worn out and even in despair. We cannot sit idly in the time like this. Such a situation poses a danger to all of us. Moreover, next year will probably be even more challenging than the current one," said Tokayev during an expanded session of the government.
People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises
Improvement of people’s social wellbeing. Rising food prices remain a key factor of inflation increase. Food inflation has exceeded 24%. People’s real income demonstrates the lowest pace of growth in the past 5 years.
1,124 people have got industrial injuries in 11 months of 2022, 157 of them died. At some enterprises, accidents with human casualties have got a systemic character. The point at issue is Arcelor Mittal Temirtau," he noted.
Since 2006, more than 20 accidents have occurred at this enterprise, killing more than 100 of our citizens. 14 people have died there in 2022. One worker died last week. According to reports from state authorities and public organizations, the company violates labor, environmental and tax laws and does not fulfill investment obligations. The society is waiting for fair and urgent measures. The issue must remain under direct control of the Prime Minister," the President said.
Kazakh Government’s extended meeting begins
Tokayev announces Kazakhstan’s stand on EAEU
No soft-pedaling of integration processes by Kazakhstan. On the contrary, our country takes every effort to improve and optimize the economic integration processes in full compliance with the agreement on the EAEU in the interests of all member States of the Union, and certainly taking into account the national interests. Our people as well as Kazakhstanis, especially entrepreneurs, should benefit from the integration," said the Kazakh Head of State at the final meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.
Final session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council underway in Bishkek
Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania
Temirtay Izbastin relieved of his post of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria
