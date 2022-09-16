Kazakh President thanks participants of the Congress of Religious Leaders

You have come from all over the world to unite efforts of all humanity in the common interests. It indicates that interfaith accord and cooperation are of great importance. Definitely, we have a common goal to build the harmony of civilization and strengthen peace and stability," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
As the President noted the Congress participants brought forward many reasonable and constructive opinions.
The Head of State expressed gratitude to the world’s spiritual leaders who arrived to attend the Congress, politicians, and representatives of international organizations who supported the country’s initiative, diplomats, journalists, volunteers, and others who took an active part in the Congress.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.