Kazakh President to address nation Sep 1

The address will focus on the country’s socioeconomic development.
I mean the construction of Dostyk-Moyinty railroad section, development of container hubs, Aktau Port and other competitive areas. As per preliminary data, cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian route reached 733,000 tonnes in January-April 2022, i.e. more than 5,000 wagons. Our potential has not been fully unveiled yet", he says and adds that today’s visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan will give a new impulse to the development of the bilateral relations.
I’m fully satisfied with the meeting held in a narrow format, during which a detailed exchange of views on almost all issues of interaction between our countries in different spheres of cooperation took place. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are close countries, strategic partners and allies. Today, a Declaration on the enhancement of strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries are to be signed", said the Kazakh Head of State.
I suggest holding the Decade of Culture of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan next year upon agreement between the governments", added the Kazakh President.