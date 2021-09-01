Kazakh President to address the nation

The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be addressing the nation at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament on September 1 at 11:00 a.m., the Kazakh President’s press secretary Berik Uali said on Monday.





In his State-of-the-Nation Address the President will outline priority goals of the country’s socioeconomic development for the forthcoming period, his Facebook account says.













