Kazakh President to join 'Central Asia - PRC' Summit on Jan 25

24.01.2022, 18:12 8266
On January 25, 2022, President of Kazahstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in the "Central Asia - PRC" Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Head of State's Press Secretary Berik Uali.
 
The Leaders are to discuss prospects for the development of multifaceted strategic cooperation in different spheres between the countries of Central Asia and China.
 
It is expected that the outcome of the event will be a joint statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations [between the Central Asian countries and China].
 
Kazakh capital to host CICA Summit this autumn

25.01.2022, 17:15 1311
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the Chinese Chairman and Central Asian Leaders to take part in the upcoming summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kazinform correspondent reports.

Successful implementation of our ambitious plans is impossible unless the security in the region is in place. Amid the ongoing global turbulences, we could jointly as well as through the creative potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization work on strengthening peace and stability in the center of Eurasia," said the Kazakh President at the "Central Asia - PRC" Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CA countries and China.


The Head of State pointed to the significant capacity of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

As the current chair, Kazakhstan takes systemic steps to increase the efficiency of the CICA. Transformation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia into an organization for security and development in Asia would enable to raise our collective efforts in countering the current challenges to a qualitatively new level. I'd like to thank you collages for supporting this initiative and invite to take part in the CICA Summit to take place in the Kazakh capital this autumn," said Tokayev.


 
Tokayev addresses Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping at 'Central Asia - PRC' Summit

25.01.2022, 16:07 1386
Today China is rightfully among the group of world leaders in terms of all key indicators of progress, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the "Central Asia - PRC" Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CA countries and China, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Our meeting is dated to the truly historic date - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between CA countries and China. The history of our relations goes back deep into the past. We truly treasure such a successful experience of good neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation. Under your authority and productive leadership, distinguished Chairman Xi Jinping, the People's Republic of China has made the remarkable progress in its development. The country completely overcame the absolute poverty. The remarkable leap in the economy has been made as well as the science has been elevated to the highest level," said the Kazakh President during the Summit.

 
He went on to note that today China is rightfully among the group of world leaders in terms of all key indicators of progress.
 
The meeting is joined by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.
 
U.S. Mission to OSCE makes statement on January unrest in Kazakhstan

25.01.2022, 13:36 1446
United States Mission to OSCE makes statement on January unrest in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
The United States expresses its sincere condolences on the loss of life and injuries sustained during this month's unrest in Kazakhstan. We are pleased to hear that the violence has subsided.
 
We fully support Kazakhstan's sovereignty and independence. We believe in the resilience of Kazakhstan's people and constitutional order and their capacity to rebound from this crisis. As Secretary Blinken said, the United States is committed to our longstanding partnership with Kazakhstan and to supporting the reform goals articulated by your government, which you have just alluded to. Political pluralism and broad participation are effective measures to advance political and economic reforms, to peacefully channel tensions and concerns into collaborative action, the Response to the Address by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi reads.
 
We understand that approximately 10,000 people have been detained. We encourage Kazakhstan's government to provide transparency regarding the detainee population and to differentiate treatment of those who protested peacefully from those who engaged in violence and looting, and to accord due process to all. We call on the government to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the tragic events, ensure fair trials for those accused of crimes in accordance with human rights obligations and commitments, making full use of OSCE instruments available, including ODIHR and other independent institutions. We further reiterate our support for the right of all individuals in Kazakhstan to express and exercise the freedoms of peaceful assembly and expression. We encourage constructive dialogue between your government and all peaceful civil society actors. Additionally, we underline the importance of ensuring respect and support of media freedom.
 
Mr. Foreign Minister, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Kazakhstan on critical economic, political, educational, and environmental issues as outlined in President Tokayev's January 11 address to the nation. In that regard, the OSCE field mission in Kazakhstan offers valuable tools for strengthening societal resilience and helping advance these desired reforms, the Response delivered by Ambassador Michael Carpenter to the Permanent Council reads.
 
Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with international community - Kazakh President

24.01.2022, 21:22 8106
Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with the international community, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.
 

Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with the international community. We will continue to strengthen close ties with partners to benefit our country and our people. Our investment policy of open doors also remains consistent," reads the Kazakh President's Twitter post.



 
Kazakh Head of State receives President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan

24.01.2022, 20:26 8186
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit. The interlocutors discussed the prospects for strengthening of mutual cooperation in the trade and economic, industrial and technological spheres, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
Welcoming Rustam Minnikhanov, the Kazakh President noted that Tatarstan takes an important place in the multifaceted relations with the Russian Federation.
 
According to the Kazakh Head of State, Tatarstan leads the subjects of the Russian Federation in terms of economic, industrial and technological cooperation with Kazakhstan. In the 11 months of 2021, the mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan stood at $423mln.
 
The good example of such cooperation is the implementation of projects in the engineering industry with the participation of KAMAZ and Tatneft companies worth $1.8mln. Active construction of three plants to produce KAMAZ auto components and Tatneft tires in Kostanay and Karaganda regions is underway.
 
Tokayev underlined that Kazakhstan will proceed to create all necessary conditions for comfort work of investors, including Tatar ones.
 
The Kazakh President also informed Rustam Minnikhanov about the realization of major economic reforms and implementation of concrete development programs opening up new opportunities for joint projects with Tatarstan.
 
The Tatar President expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome. He told the Kazakh Head of State about the implementation of a number of investment projects and Tatar businesses' plans for strengthening interaction with Kazakh partners.
 
Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister meets with UK Ambassador

21.01.2022, 21:14 23921
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev, held a meeting with Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries, Kazinform reports.
 
Kazakhstan-UK relationship was formally established on 19 January 1992, and since then it has grown into a thriving strategic partnership. In honour of the anniversary, Deputy Minister Alimbayev passed on to Ambassador Leach congratulatory messages from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed to Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Moreover, Alimbayev passed a letter from the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi to the Secretary Elizabeth Truss, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
At the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed on the events of the tragic January and the current situation in Kazakhstan. Alimbayev thanked his counterpart for the condolences to the people of Kazakhstan expressed on behalf of the UK Government by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South and Central Asia, as well as by Ambassador Kathy Leach.
 
The two sides have reconfirmed their commitment to the further enhancement of the bilateral cooperation on a wide range of priority issues, including the work on early concluding a Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.
 
Kazakhstan remains committed to its international obligations, Tokayev

20.01.2022, 19:51 24796
Kazakhstan remains committed to its international obligations and universal principles in the sphere of human rights and supremacy of law, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform reports.
 

Kazakhstan remains committed to its international obligations and universal principles in the sphere of human rights and supremacy of law. We will follow the path for further political modernization," the Twitter post of the President reads.

 
Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents talked over phone

20.01.2022, 17:10 24256
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Presidents shared views on further development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The parties agreed to speed up the process of negotiations between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
 
Besides, the sides discussed the key issues of political, trade and economic, investment, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Great attention was paid to ensuring stability and security in the region.
 
