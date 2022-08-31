Система Orphus

Kazakh President to visit Kostanay region

30.08.2022, 11:39 3271
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Kostanay region on September 5, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Ruslan Zheldibay reads.
 
As part of his working visit the Head of State is expected to take part in the solemn events dated to the 150th anniversary of prominent enlightener Akhmet Baiturssynov, the post reads. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein mark 15 years of diplomatic relations

30.08.2022, 14:47 3151
Images | gov.kz
Today the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Principality of Liechtenstein celebrate the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
 
Over this time, the two countries have achieved constructive partnership based on mutual interests and shared values. This provides a solid foundation for the further development of bilateral cooperation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein are continuously strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue. The recent meeting between members of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Landtag of Liechtenstein has provided an important impulse to cooperation of the two parliaments.
 
Financial and credit sphere is one of the promising areas of cooperation. Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein are also reviewing joint innovative projects in business and finance technologies.
 
Another key aspect of Kazakhstan-Liechtenstein relations is constructive multilateral dialogue.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Constitution Day

30.08.2022, 11:37 3361
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Constitution Day, the Akorda press service reports.
 

This year this holiday gains particular political significance. The results of the nationwide constitutional referendum demonstrated unity of people and its supporting of large-scale reforms aimed at all-round modernization of the country", the congratulatory telegram reads.

 
The President noted that all together we build a New Kazakhstan guided by the principles of supremacy of the statute law, justice and equal opportunities for all.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the values of democracy, guarantees of rights and freedoms of citizens declared in the Constitution clearly define the strategic course for the development of Kazakhstan.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all health, happiness, and success for the sake of our Motherland.
 
Kazakhstan observes the Constitution Day on August 30. The Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted 27 years ago on August 30, 1995 at the nationwide referendum. 

Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan prepares for religious congress and visit of the Pope

29.08.2022, 14:18 9076
Images | gov.kz
Preparations for the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, to be held on September 14-15, 2022 in the capital of Kazakhstan, have entered the final stretch, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
About 100 delegations from 60 countries are expected to take part in the event, including representatives of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Shintoism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, Hinduism and other religions. Among them are Pope Francis, Supreme Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed at-Tayeb, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau, Chief Sephardi Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef and other religious leaders, as well as representatives of a number of international organizations.
 
The theme of the current Congress is designated as "The role of leaders of world and traditional faiths in the socio-spiritual development of mankind in the post-pandemic period". Within its framework, four panel sessions will be organized, focusing on questions on the role of religions in strengthening spiritual and moral values, education and religious studies in promoting peaceful coexistence of religions, countering extremism, radicalism and terrorism, especially on religious grounds, as well as the contribution of women to the well-being and sustainable development of society.
 
At the same time, the Head of the Catholic Church will visit Kazakhstan for the second time. The state visit of Pope Francis to our country will take place for the first time since Pope John Paul II visited Kazakhstan in 2001.
 
In addition, it is hereby recalled that the accreditation of foreign journalists for the upcoming Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the visit of the Pope Francis to Kazakhstan, continues until August 31 this year. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Foreign Ministry, CTBTO issue joint statement

29.08.2022, 13:54 9146
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization Robert Floyd issued a joint statement, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 

1. On the occasion of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly at the initiative of Kazakhstan, we reaffirm our commitment to realizing a world free of nuclear testing and renew our resolve to achieve the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

 
2. The closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site on 29 August 1991 has become a symbolic date for Kazakhstan and the international community. This important event sent a strong political message and contributed to international efforts that led to the adoption of the CTBT in 1996. Since its adoption, Kazakhstan has consistently supported the CTBT and the build-up of its verification regime.
 
3. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the National Nuclear Center (NNC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan that operates five IMS stations in Kazakhstan and administrates the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. The Director General of the NNC is effectively chairing the CTBTO Working Group B.
 
4. With 186 signatures and 173 ratifications, there has been much progress towards the universalization of the CTBT. We welcome the recent ratifications of the Treaty by Gambia, Tuvalu, Dominica and Timor-Leste, all of which reflect a successful collective effort of all stakeholders on the 25th anniversary year of the Treaty. Its verification regime is nearly complete. Although yet to become legally binding, adherence to the CTBT and the norm against nuclear testing has become virtually universal.
 
5. We reaffirm the CTBT's role as a key pillar of the nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament regime within the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Review process. The CTBT is an effective and practical measure to achieve a world without nuclear weapons.
 
6. We invite all States to attend the high-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate and promote the International Day against Nuclear Tests at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, which will take place on 7 September 2022.
 
7. We call on all States to continue to observe the moratoria on nuclear explosions. We urge those States that have not yet signed and/or ratified the Treaty to do so without delay. We call on the eight remaining Annex 2 States, whose ratifications are required for entry into force of the CTBT, to demonstrate their commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament by taking this important step in support of international peace and security.
 
8. It is high time to bring the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty into force to advance nuclear disarmament and create a safer and more secure world for future generations – a shard goal of humanity in the 21st century", the Statement reads.
 
On August 29, Kazakhstan marks the Day of Closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.

Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan to stand firm behind nuclear security principles – President Tokayev

29.08.2022, 13:22 9216
Images | akorda.kz
Our country will stand firm behind the principles of nuclear security, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated via Twitter, Kazinform reports.
 

Today is the International day against nuclear tests. It is of a paramount importance for humanity. Nuclear explosions have caused severe damage to the Kazakh land. Such tragedy shouldn’t happen again. Our country will stand firm behind the principles of nuclear security", the President tweeted

 
Kazakhstan marks Day of Closure of Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site

29.08.2022, 12:26 9301
Images | Depositphotos
August 29 is a historical date for the Republic of Kazakhstan, world community and global anti-nuclear movement. On this day in 1991, President of the Kazakh SSR Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.
 
In 2019, this date was included in the list of national holidays in Kazakhstan.
 
The closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site became a long-awaited and fateful decision. This was the goal of the Nevada-Semipalatinsk movement established in 1989 and led by Olzhas Suleimenov. Thanks to the nationwide support, in 1989 the movement could halt 11 blasts at the Semipalatinsk polygon out of 18 planned ones. The last explosion took place on October 19.
 

Born on the Kazakh soil on February 28, 1989, the Nevada-Semey movement set a mission to close the Semipalatinsk polygon. It also succeeded in awakening other nuclear countries to follow this example. And at present, Kazakhstan occupies a confident position at the global arena of anti-nuclear movement", Olzhas Suleimenov believes.

 
On August 29, 1949, the Soviet Union carried out its first nuclear test. From 1949 to 1989, at least 456 nuclear tests, as well as dozens of hydronuclear and hydrodynamic tests, were conducted on the sacred for the Kazakh people land, the birthplace of the great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev.
 
On December 2, 2009, the 64th session of the United Nations General Assembly, unanimously adopted the resolution 64/35, as per which August 29 was declared the International Day against Nuclear Tests.
 
The Republic of Kazakhstan initiated the adoption of this resolution to mark the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site on August 29, 1991.
 
The main tool for cessation of nuclear weapon testing is the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 10, 1996. Kazakhstan actively participated in the development and adoption of the CTBT and was one of the first to sign it on September 30, 1996. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan, Libya discuss cooperation development

27.08.2022, 15:22 9416
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Libya Alaaddin Lehwaik, who presented copies of his credentials, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment, Tursunov expressed hope that the parties would actively begin to realize the existing potential for cooperation in the areas of interest for the two states.
 
The interlocutors exchanged views on specific prospects for the development of mutually beneficial Kazakh-Libyan cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
 
Deputy Kazakh FM Adil Tursunov meets with newly appointed Algerian Ambassador Kamel Feniche

27.08.2022, 13:15 7721
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Kamel Feniche, who presented copies of his credentials, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the meeting, Tursunov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his activities would contribute to the further development of Kazakh-Algerian relations.
 
The parties noted the great potential for strengthening political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between states.
 
The interlocutors agreed on close cooperation in order to intensify bilateral contacts.
 
