Kazakh President visits Digital Government Office

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launched the Digital Government Office which consists of the national analytical centre, digital transformation centre and national project office, the presidential press office said on Monday.





Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussin reported on the key tasks and projects of the Office. The Minister told about that the Office will automate primary analytics, draft forecast and development scenarios, monitor and identify risks of failure of achieving target variables, etc.





The Trade and Integration Ministry presented the analytical platform on domestic and foreign trade. The said platform gives an opportunity to monitor online food prices.





The Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry put forward the vaccination efforts digital monitoring project.





















