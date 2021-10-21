Система Orphus

Kazakh President visits Zhoshy Khan historical museum

20.10.2021, 19:56 32914
As part of the working trip to Karaganda region Kazakh President Kassym -Jomart Tokayev visited the Zhoshy Khan historical and cultural museum in Ulytau district, the press office of the Kazakh leader has said in a statement.
 
The President got acquainted with the precious exponents and present-day technological solutions used at the complex, including the Zhoshy Khan mausoleum, Zhoshy Khan monument, a hotel.
 
The Head of State suggested holding a large international conference devoted to the Golden Horde with participation of well-known international and Kazakh scientists next year.
 
Governor of the region Zhenis Kassymbek reported on the region’s tourist potential and presented the plan for the development of resort areas and historical and cultural complexes. The plan provides for strengthening tourism potential of Ulytau, Karkaraly and Balkhash districts and development of service and transport infrastructure.

Source: Kazinform

 
Kazakh President gets acquainted with Kazakhmys Corporation’s plans

20.10.2021, 18:48 32428
As part of the working trip to Karaganda region Kazakh President Kassym -Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the plans of Kazakhmys Corporation on social development and expansion of mineral resources base of Zhezkazgan region, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.
 
President of Kazakhmys Group Vladimir Kim told the Head of State that 2,815 families were resettled and infrastructure was moved from the zone of influence of mining operation at Zhezkazgan field.
 
Its CEO Eduard Ogai reported that the 2020-2025 Zhezkazgan and Balkhash districts development program was developed on the ground of the national development plan of Kazakhstan until 2025 jointly with the Karaganda region. The program included 3 key directions: raising the level of social services, updating infrastructure and economic development. They told about the water supplies, education and price stabilization projects.

Source: Kazinform


 
Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Culture and Sport

20.10.2021, 18:13 31807
Yerzhan Yerkinbayev has been appointed the new Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the PM's press office said on Wednesday.
 
Born in 1982 Mr. Yerkinbayev is a native of Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, the International Business Academy and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.
 
He began his career as a lawyer at a private company in 2002. Between 2009 and 2013 he was the General Director of the Shymbulak Ski Resort. In 2013-2016 he was the General Director of the Medeu Sport Complex. In 2016 he became the Director of the Almaty State Zoological Park. Starting from November 2019 and up to present he served as the Chairman of the Board of "Kazakh Tourism" National Company JSC.
 
Kazakh President receives CICA Secretariat executive director

19.10.2021, 19:11 38476
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CICA Secretariat executive director Kairat Sarybai, the president's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

The latter reported on the progress of realization of the President’s initiatives to create the Council of Sages and transformation of the CICA analytical centers forum into a standing advisory platform.

He also said that 50 events aimed at confidence building and strengthening cooperation in the Asian continent within the CICA were held.

Sarybai also briefed on the main outcomes of the meeting of CICA FMs held recently and shared plans for preparations for the VI CICA Summit in Nur-Sultan in 2022.

Source: Kazinform


 
