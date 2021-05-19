Kazakh President works on his birthday according to schedule

Press secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali told how Kassym-Jomart Tokayev marks his birthday.

This year May 17 falls on Monday, a working day. President Kassym-Jomart works on his birthday according to the schedule. There will be no celebratory events. The Presidential Administration staff is asked to refrain from congratulations. It is an ordinary working day for the Head of State since his family had no traditions to celebrate birthdays of children and parents," the Facebook account of Berik Uali reads.

Heads of state and government, heads of parliaments and international organizations send congratulatory telegrams to the Kazakh President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turns today 68. He was born on May 17, 1953 in the city of Alma-Ata (today’s Almaty). He is the graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. His started his diplomatic career in 1975 at the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 1975-1979 he served at the USSR Embassy in Singapore. In 1993-1994 he acted as the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. In 1993, he became the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. In 1994-1999 he served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. In March 1999, he became the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In 1999 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was appointed as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2002-2003 he worked as the Secretary of State - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. In 2007, he was appointed as the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. In 2011, he was named as the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva. In 2013, he was named as the Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

On June 9, 2019, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was elected as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the extraordinary presidential elections by sweeping the majority of votes cast up to 70,96%. The swearing-in ceremony took place on June 12, 2019.

Since 2007 he is the member of the Nur Otan Party and political council of Nur Otan Party. He is the member of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.













