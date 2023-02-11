09.02.2023, 13:09 12331
Kazakh rescuers arrive in Hatay to search for missing Kazakhstani nationals
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Minister of Emergency Situations Yuri Ilyin on the deployment of Kazakhstani rescuers to the quake-battered southern provinces of Türkiye who joined the search operations there, Kazinform has learned from the President’s press service.
Despite rough conditions, the employee of the ministry demonstrate high professionalism and carry out the tasks set in close coordination with local authorities. So far, the Kazakh rescue team has managed to recover four survivors from the debris of the deadly quake.
At the instruction of the Head of State a group of rescuers and a canine squad had arrived in the province Hatay earlier this morning in order to search for the nationals of Kazakhstan who went missing during the quake. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised determination of the Kazakhstani rescuers and wished them good luck.
10.02.2023, 12:19 11241
President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of welcome to the participants of the Central Asian Interparliamentary Forum being held in Turkistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev read out the letter.
In his message, the Head of State notes the symbolism of holding the event in Turkistan - the city which has a sacred importance for the Central Asian peoples.
We are closely connected by fate itself. We share common historical past, spiritual affinity and centuries-long cultural-humanitarian contacts. It is an unshakable foundation on which long-term relations among our countries are built," the letter reads.
The President expressed satisfaction over dynamic development of comprehensive cooperation in the region, "which is proved by a high-level political dialogue, significant rise in mutual trade, strengthening of cooperation in priority sectors of economy etc." Regular consultative meetings of the leaders of Central Asian states hugely contribute to this process, he stressed.
As the Head of State noted, the initiative to hold the Interparliamentary Forum turned out to be timely and meets the interests of the Central Asian states.
The importance of parliamentary diplomacy has increased enormously amid tough geopolitical situation and the turbulence of the global economy. The activity of parliamentarians plays an important role in legislative support of the bilateral agreements, maintaining friendship and good-neighborly relations, and strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation in the region," the Kazakh Leader notes.
He added that step-by-step deepening of economic integration is of great importance for our countries.
We need to give priority attention to stepping up regional and near-border trade, development of partnership in transit and transport sector, and to the launch of new joint projects. The issues of environment, rational use of trans-border resources, promotion of initiatives on ensuring stability and security in our common house remain relevant," the Kazakh President says.
Also, according to him, humanitarian cooperation should receive a new content in order to preserve common spiritual heritage and form a single cultural and historical space in Central Asia.
The President expressed confidence that a close and productive interparliamentary interaction will hugely contribute to the solution of all the objectives mentioned and will assist in further rapprochement of fraternal nations.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished fruitful work and success to the forum participants.
10.02.2023, 10:34 11496
SCO Mission ready to observe election of Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan
Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming met with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The sides exchanges views on a number of issues related to the development of multilateral interaction of the SCO member states in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, and discussed the key aspects of the Organization’s activity in the context of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in 2023-2024.
Shakhrat Nuryshev handed over an invitation from Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi to Zhang Ming to participate in the early election of the Majilis deputies as observers.
Shakhrat Nuryshev emphasized the importance of implementation of the Kazakh President’s initiative on improvement of the SCO activity announced by him at the SCO Summit on November 2020, in order to make the Organization more effective.
He proposed the SCO Secretariat to develop an appropriate plan and hold a number of joint events within Kazakhstan’s SCO chairmanship in 2023-2024.
Zhang Ming expressed support to the political reforms and economic transformations initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the path of building "A Fair Kazakhstan". He said the SCO is forming its Observation Mission for the March 19 elections.
The SCO Secretary General praised Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening the SCO's weight at the global arena and assured in the SCO’s readiness to assist Kazakhstan in its chairmanship in the Organization.
At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to maintain close contacts in various issues of the SCO activity and its Secretariat, to actively participate in the events organized by the SCO member states and the Secretariat, and to exchange ideas aimed at further improvement of this authoritative international structure.
10.02.2023, 08:36 11616
Kazakhstan to send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria
Kazakhstan will send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria, Kazinform refers to the Prime Minister’s press service.
On February 9 the international humanitarian assistance committee held a meeting at the Kazakh Government under the chairmanship of 1st Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. As stated there, Kazakhstan will send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria. The aid will include canned goods, winter tents, beds and bedclothes, and winter clothing. The cargo will be delivered through the OIC to the city of Aleppo.
As earlier reported, the Head of State charged the Government to render humanitarian assistance to Syria.
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye and northwestern Syria early Monday morning. Several aftershocks and earthquakes were felt in 10 provinces of Türkiye as well as neighboring countries.
09.02.2023, 12:37 12421
Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Syria
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Iliyn, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the progress of search and rescue efforts in the quake-stricken provinces of Türkiye.
Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government to send humanitarian assistance to Syria through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
As earlier reported, a powerful earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. The death toll in Türkiye grew up to 12,391 so far.
07.02.2023, 10:29 34311
Kazakh rescuers left for Türkiye
Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan have left for Türkiye from the Almaty International Airport to help in liquidation of the consequences of the devastating earthquakes which hit the southern provinces of this country on February 6, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry’s press office.
33 rescuers of the Ministry of Emergencies, five employees of the Emergency Medicine Centre and three representatives of the Ministry led by First Vice Minister Ibragim Kulshimbayev are onboard the Il-76 plane. The Ministry has also sent emergency vehicles and special rescue equipment.
At least 2,921 people were killed and 15,834 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern part of the country, an official from the nation’s disaster agency said early Tuesday.
Early Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis, Anadolu Agency reported.
Then at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district struck the region.
07.02.2023, 09:46 34481
4 parties nominate candidates for Majilis deputies, send files to CEC
The People’s Party of Kazakhstan, The Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, The Nationwide Social Democratic Party, and the Baitaq Party submitted their nomination files to the CEC so far
Four political parties sent nomination papers of their candidates for Majilis deputies on the party-list system to the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the CEC's press service. The People's Party of Kazakhstan, The Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, The Nationwide Social Democratic Party, and the Baitaq Party submitted their nomination files to the CEC so far, it said in a statement. As earlier reported, the elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels will be held on March 19, 2023.
07.02.2023, 08:42 34601
Kazakhstan to join rescue efforts in quake-stricken Türkiye
Kazakhstan will send special equipment, emergency vehicles, therapeutic equipment, modular tents, hydraulic rescue tools, and sniffer dogs
1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Ibragim Kulshimbayev said that the Kazakh rescuers and health workers will join rescue operations after the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye, Kazinform reports.
He told Jibek Joly TV Channel that Kazakhstan is ready to assist quake-stricken areas in Türkiye.
Kazakhstan will send special equipment, emergency vehicles, therapeutic equipment, modular tents, hydraulic rescue tools, and sniffer dogs.
As earlier reported, on Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis.
06.02.2023, 21:26 32721
Kazakh President Tokayev talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over phone
Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed deep condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over numerous victims caused by major earthquakes rocking several provinces of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the conversation, Tokayev said Kazakhstan is sending rescuers and doctors to the affected regions of Türkiye to join the search and rescue operations as well as is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to the fraternal nation.
