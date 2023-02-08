07.02.2023, 10:29 12821
Kazakh rescuers left for Türkiye
Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan have left for Türkiye from the Almaty International Airport to help in liquidation of the consequences of the devastating earthquakes which hit the southern provinces of this country on February 6, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry’s press office.
33 rescuers of the Ministry of Emergencies, five employees of the Emergency Medicine Centre and three representatives of the Ministry led by First Vice Minister Ibragim Kulshimbayev are onboard the Il-76 plane. The Ministry has also sent emergency vehicles and special rescue equipment.
At least 2,921 people were killed and 15,834 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern part of the country, an official from the nation’s disaster agency said early Tuesday.
Early Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis, Anadolu Agency reported.
Then at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district struck the region.
4 parties nominate candidates for Majilis deputies, send files to CEC
Tell a friendFour political parties sent nomination papers of their candidates for Majilis deputies on the party-list system to the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the CEC’s press service. The People’s Party of Kazakhstan, The Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, The Nationwide Social Democratic Party, and the Baitaq Party submitted their nomination files to the CEC so far, it said in a statement. As earlier reported, the elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels will be held on March 19, 2023.
Kazakhstan to join rescue efforts in quake-stricken Türkiye
1st Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Ibragim Kulshimbayev said that the Kazakh rescuers and health workers will join rescue operations after the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye, Kazinform reports.
He told Jibek Joly TV Channel that Kazakhstan is ready to assist quake-stricken areas in Türkiye.
Kazakhstan will send special equipment, emergency vehicles, therapeutic equipment, modular tents, hydraulic rescue tools, and sniffer dogs.
As earlier reported, on Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis.
Kazakh President Tokayev talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over phone
Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed deep condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over numerous victims caused by major earthquakes rocking several provinces of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the conversation, Tokayev said Kazakhstan is sending rescuers and doctors to the affected regions of Türkiye to join the search and rescue operations as well as is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to the fraternal nation.
President condoles with Türkiye over earthquake victims
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on numerous human casualties caused by the devastating earthquake which occurred in the southeast of the country, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.
With a deep regret the Head of State learned about death of many people as a result of a powerful earthquake in the Republic of Türkiye.
In this difficult period, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the entire fraternal Turkish people. Kazakhstan is ready to provide assistance to Türkiye," the telegram reads.
The key is to preserve statehood, President Tokayev
The Head of State met with the representatives of the creative community of Zhambyl region. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted it is crucial to preserve people’s unity for the country’s further development and prosperity, including during the forthcoming election campaign, Kazinform quotes the Telegram Channel of the President’s press service.
The key is to follow the principles of equity and openness. The most important task is to preserve the statehood. All we know what the global situation is. That’s why the domestic and foreign policy should be constructive and well-balanced. Despite the challenges we should stand together, preserve our unity and work for the country’s sake," the Head of State said.
President Tokayev arrives in Zhambyl region
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Zhambyl region for a working trip. The President plans to visit a number of agro-industrial enterprises and get acquainted with the activity of the region's social facilities, Kazinform reports.
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council holds narrow-format meeting in Almaty
A narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is taking place in Almaty city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government.
Attending the meeting are Prime Ministers Alikhan Smailov, Nikol Pashinyan, Roman Golovchenko, Akylbek Japarov, and Mikhail Mishustin.
Regulation of the EAEU alcohol market, preparation of the draft international treaty on a common gas market, as well as the activity of the Union’s regional development institutions are expected to be discussed during the meeting in a narrow format.
I’m sure decisions to be made will greatly contribute and give a new impetus to the further development of our integration grouping," said Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov, addressing his EAEU counterparts.
Kazakh PM meets with Chairman of EEC Board
In the run-up to the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Almaty, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister's press service.
The sides discussed the issues of further eliminating the barriers within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), stepping up scientific approach in implementation of earlier adopted strategic documents as well as the commission’s activity in terms of trade and technical regulation.
Alikhan Smailov stressed that all decisions within the EAEU should be made based on economic pragmatism and that the union is of purely economic nature.
For his part, Mikhail Myasnikovich noted that Kazakhstan’s good socioeconomic development indicators create favorable conditions for further expansion of mutual trade with EAEU member states.
