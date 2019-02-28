Kazakh Senate ratified international acts

Almaty. May 2. Kazakhstan Today - Deputies ratified a Letter agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development at the today's plenary session of the Senate of Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of Kairat Mami, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to the press service of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Letter agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development is directed at financing of reconstruction of the highway "Shymkent - border of Zhambyl region".



"The highway is one of the main sites in the International transit corridor "Western Europe - Western China". Implementation of this Agreement will provide for the construction of the 79,5 km long road at the expense of the saved means from the IBRD loan with joint financing from the republican budget," the press release reads.



The senators also ratified the Agreement on a loan between Kazakhstan and IBRD on financing of reconstruction and construction of sites of highways, bridges, traffic intersections and auxiliary constructions on Almaty-Horgos part of the international transit corridor Western Europe - Western China in Almaty region. As the press service informed, "adoption of the Agreement will provide development of transport capacity of the country and will considerably increase intensity of movement on the Kazakh part of the international corridor, will contribute as a whole to growth of a turn of transit freights and accordingly increase in revenues of budgets of all levels of the republic."



Moreover, "the Chamber also ratified two agreements between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Spain on extradition and on transfer of sentenced persons," according to the press release.



