Kazakh State Counsellor Karin votes in presidential election

Voting matters because the result of every election affects the future of the country, our future and future of every citizen. That is why every election is of paramount importance," said Karin adding that he believes that the ongoing presidential election is of paramount importance in terms of defining the future development of our country.
If we want our country to develop further, if we want to make this decision together, I think the election is a wonderful opportunity to manifest our solidarity and civic engagement. I know for sure that the society is looking forward to positive changes and truly believe that the election will set the stage for new transformations," Erlan Karin added.
