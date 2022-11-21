Kazakh State Counsellor Karin votes in presidential election

Kazakh State Counsellor Erlan Karin cast his vote in the ongoing presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

State Counsellor Karin voted at the polling station #111 located at the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Voting matters because the result of every election affects the future of the country, our future and future of every citizen. That is why every election is of paramount importance," said Karin adding that he believes that the ongoing presidential election is of paramount importance in terms of defining the future development of our country.

If we want our country to develop further, if we want to make this decision together, I think the election is a wonderful opportunity to manifest our solidarity and civic engagement. I know for sure that the society is looking forward to positive changes and truly believe that the election will set the stage for new transformations," Erlan Karin added.

The early presidential election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan are underway with six candidates running for the post. The presidential election kicked off in 15 regions of Kazakhstan at 7:00am and will run through 20:00pm local time. It bears to remind that voting began at 6:00am at 86 polling stations across some cities of the country.

There are 10,101 polling stations across the country where Kazakhstanis can cast their vote. 68 polling stations opened their doors in 53 countries abroad as well.