Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reaches $10bn in 5mths of 2022

29.07.2022, 18:55 4606
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reaches $10bn in 5mths of 2022
Images | Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan
A meeting of the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry Board chaired by Bakhyt Sultanov, focusing on the results of the ministry's work for H1 of this year and the tasks for the upcoming period has taken place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister. 
 
According to Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Zhanel Kushukova, over the first five months of 2022, an upward trend in Kazakhstan's foreign trade was observed. In January-May of this year, the country's foreign trade turnover was estimated at $51.3bn. The country's export was up 59% to amount to $34.2bn.
 
 Kazakhstan-EAEU trade also demonstrated positive dynamics.
 
 "Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover stood at $10bn, up 5% compared to the same period of 2021. Work is ongoing to eliminate barriers for Kazakh goods in the EAEU markets," she said. 
 
Kushukova said that the Ministry carries out nine digital projects, including a social wallet with a payment system. 
 
Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov pointed out the social wallet project needs to be launched by the yearend. According to him, this will serve as a digital instrument for the distribution of funds for social support of the population with monitoring of their efficient use in place.
 
Digital economy is key factor for economic growth of SCO countries - Kazakh FM

29.07.2022, 16:40 4756
Digital economy is key factor for economic growth of SCO countries - Kazakh FM
Images | news.cgtn.com
The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries gathered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to discuss the current state of affairs of the world and region, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
Addressing the participants, Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdii noted that rising protectionism and disruptions in trade supply chains make it urgent to promote the digital service and e-commerce industry across the SCO space. 
 

Pointing to the importance of digital economy innovation as the key factor for economic growth, I am certain that the concept of a pool of SCO innovation cluster technoparks approved at the Council of the Government Heads will accelerate our economies' transition to a new level," said the minister. 

 
He went on to note that the use of national currencies of the SCO member states could facilitate trade cooperation. It also could contribute to the investment attractiveness of the countries, according to Tleuberdi. 
 
The meeting is the final buildup for the upcoming SCO Summit to take place in September in Samarkand.
 
Kazakh FM receives Ambassador of Canada

28.07.2022, 10:45 10281
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a meeting with Ambassador of Canada Alan Hamson, who started his mission in Kazakhstan earlier this year, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
During the conversation, the parties discussed the state of and prospects for further strengthening the political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation. The interlocutors exchanged views on concrete proposals to intensify the exchange of visits at various levels, as well as to promote the mechanisms of Kazakh-Canadian cooperation and expand the bilateral legal framework.
 
In his turn, the Ambassador of Canada informed over the plans of work for the coming period, noting the Kazakh side’s constant support for the initiatives of the Canadian diplomatic mission.
 
Currently, Kazakhstan provides a visa-free regime to Canadian citizens who wish to visit our country, which contributes to the growth of mutual trade and investment. Canada is one of the top 15 foreign investors in Kazakhstan with the total investment of more than 6 billion U.S. dollars.
 
The Minister noted the desire to study and the knowledge of the Kazakh language by Ambassador Hamson.
 
Kazakh, Georgian PMs discuss future of bilateral cooperation

27.07.2022, 16:00 20131
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with his Georgian counterpart Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the margins of his official visit to the country, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.
 
During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of trade and economic cooperation, expanding mutual investment and business contacts, development of tourist potential of the two countries, launching new flights as well as interaction in cultural and humanitarian spheres.
 
Prime Minister Smailov noted that thanks to concerted efforts Kazakhstan and Georgia currently demonstrate a record level of two-way trade which, in his words, spiked from $31.7 million to $147.7 million or 4.7-fold compared to the last year’s analogous period.
 
He expressed confidence that a roadmap on mutual trade turnover between Tbilisi and Nur-Sultan for 2023-2026 will spur its growth.
 
For his part, Irakli Garibashvili emphasized that Kazakhstan and Georgia can potentially expand cooperation in many avenues, including food security and cargo transportation.
 
The Georgian Prime Minister said Kazakhstan and his country enjoy positive dynamics in trade, investment and business cooperation. "There are many examples of successful cooperation within the framework of joint projects. However, there is room for growth and it is high time to explore new opportunities and mutually profitable areas for cooperation," he added.
 
The sides continued by pointing out the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) for the two nations. To increase the route’s competitiveness, it was suggested lifting the limitations in infrastructure on railway sections and sea ports and reconsider current tariffs.
 
Utmost attention was paid to the development of tourism potential between Kazakhstan and Georgia.
 
Following results of the meeting, the sides signed a number of bilateral documents.
 
Kazakh President, Georgian PM meet in Nur-Sultan

27.07.2022, 13:10 20021
Kazakh President, Georgian PM meet in Nur-Sultan
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
Welcoming Irakli Garibashvili, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted step-by-step development of the bilateral cooperation and the importance of joining the efforts.
 
The President expressed hope that the visit of the Georgian Prime Minister would be fruitful and the bilateral meetings planned would give an additional impulse to the development of the Kazakhstan-Georgia interaction.
 

Close ties of friendship and multilateral cooperation connect us. Our objective is to strengthen and further develop our friendly relations," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 
The parties discussed the topical issues of trade-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia.
 
Special attention was given to the transport and logistics interaction. Kazakhstan suggests viewing its market as the gates to the Central Asian region with a direct access to the neighboring China. The countries partner in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route project which plays an important role in strengthening the ties among the region’s countries.
 
In turn, Irakli Garibashvili expressed gratitude to Kasym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and reaffirmed his country’s interest in strengthening the contacts.
 

We enjoy excellent relations of friendship and multilateral cooperation. We are interested in developing bilateral interaction and expanding our relations in all areas. The trade between our countries is increasing. In the first half of 2022 it grew by 150%. Of course, we have great potential to expand our ties. We value our mutual relations, cooperation and friendship," the Georgian Prime Minister noted.

 
Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia - Kazakh president's special envoy

26.07.2022, 22:00 26091
Kazakhstan regards Afghanistan as a bridge between Central and South Asia, Talgat Kaliyev, Kazakh President's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, told the international conference "Afghanistan: Security and Economic Development," Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

Afghanistan is part of our large region and a bridge between Central and South Asia. The international community needs to take joint efforts to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan. We're ready to work on that both bilaterally and multilaterally," said Kaliyev.

 
 The Kazakh diplomat noted that the Tashkent conference is an important and effective platform to find solutions to many pressing issues in Afghanistan, including regional security, observance of civil rights of citizens, mostly women, economic recovery, and integration in interregional cooperation. 
 
The conference brought together special envoys for Afghanistan from over 20 countries of Central and South Asia, Europe, Americas, Near and Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, as well as experts of the UN, EU, FAO, ECO, ICO, and SCO.
 
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership

26.07.2022, 21:55 25931
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Ben Driggs, President of Global High Growth Regions, and Uygar Doyuran, President of High Growth Regions in Turkey, Israel, and Central Asia, at Honeywell, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM. 
 
The meeting focused on the decarbonization of the economy, implementation of the latest green technologies in the industry, as well as the plans of Honeywell to launch new projects in Kazakhstan. 
 
Addressing the meeting, Smailov noted that Kazakhstan remains the most attractive in terms of investment in CA, with the government measures for a greater investment climate and legal protection of foreign capital contributing to it. 
 

We're to carry on fulfilling our commitments before foreign partners and ready to create all necessary conditions for further cooperation," said the Kazakh PM. 

 
On his part, Ben Driggs said that Honeywell considers opportunities to carry out projects in Kazakhstan connected with carbon capture and plastic recycling technologies as well as the production of green jet and diesel fuel. 
 

We welcome your plans to launch new investment projects within our country. In this regard, I'd like to underline that the Government intends to step up cooperation in the said areas and provide the necessary support," said Smailov.

 
Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan

26.07.2022, 21:25 26006
Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan
Images | Press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili took place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
At the meeting, the heads of the two foreign ministries exchanged congratulations on 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and stated their progressive development in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect.
 
 The ministers discussed the main focuses of and prospects for Kazakh-Georgian cooperation. The current issues of the international agenda were also debated. In this regard, the two commended the level of interaction between the countries within the international organization, including the UN and OSCE. 
 
The sides confirmed the huge potential in trade and agreed to adopt concrete measures to give impetus to growth in trade turnover and diversification of its nomenclature. The five-fold growth in mutual trade totaling almost $150mln in H1 of 2022 is a milestone in the two countries' further joint efforts. 
 
Special attention was attached to the development of cooperation in transport and communication. The sides discussed the issues of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route with the use of Kazakhstan's main assets in the South Caucasus - the Batumi Oil Terminal and Port. 
 
Updating of cultural and humanitarian ties was also highlighted during the meeting.
 
Agriculture Ministry reveals how much wheat Kazakhstan plans to export

26.07.2022, 13:58 23276
Agriculture Ministry reveals how much wheat Kazakhstan plans to export
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan consumes about 6 million tones of wheat annually, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While addressing a press briefing in the Central Communications Service, Minister Karashukeyev said out of 12-12,5 tones of wheat produced annually, domestic wheat consumption stands at 6 million tones. 
 
The rest, according to the minister, is exported and this year will be no different. 
 
Karashukeyev added that wheat harvest this year is projected at the level of 13-13,5 million tones, 15-20% higher compared to last year’s level.
 
