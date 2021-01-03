Kazakhstan abolishes death penalty

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aimed at the abolition of capital punishment", the press service of Akorda reports.

The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.













