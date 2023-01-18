Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
In a time of deep political changes, when Kazakhstan moves towards democracy and pluralism, it is crucial to avoid any mechanisms which lead to the assumption of power by separate groups. That’s why a group of deputies of the Kazakh Majilis submitted this draft law given the extraordinary majority of the population," Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh PM to tour Almaty region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev to participate in 'The Voice of Global South' virtual summit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13
In accordance with the subparagraph 2) of Paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan to convoke the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 13, 2023 at 10 am Astana time in Astana," the decree reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
17.01.2023, 12:48Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE 17.01.2023, 11:07651Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE 11.01.2023, 16:4148951Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13 11.01.2023, 13:5143771Development of Kazakhstan’s economy - PM gives a number of instructions 11.01.2023, 12:5538501Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister 12.01.2023, 16:4036766President Tokayev to participate in 'The Voice of Global South' virtual summit 12.01.2023, 16:5236766Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria 19.12.2022, 12:5374466Argentina is world champion 2022 31.12.2022, 12:0671596Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0070496Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year 23.12.2022, 14:4865131New Year's Express went from Astana to Borovoye 23.12.2022, 15:4264956President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty